Friends and Families: Regrouping After the 2024 Presidential Election

Say Something Real

By Michelle Bryant

The aftermath of a presidential election can be a tumultuous time for anyone. For those who invest their hopes and dreams into a candidate’s campaign, a loss can be hard to take. Whether it’s the refusal to accept election outcomes, like those who rioted at the U.S. Capitol following Donald Trump’s defeat in 2020, or the disbelief of Vice President Kamala Harris’ unsuccessful bid this month, navigating the emotional landscape is difficult. If you add family and friends who disagree on who was best suited to lead the nation, the situation gets that much worse.

It is with that understanding that we must do what we can to recognize the potential for deepening divisions. There must be real work done to regroup, heal where necessary, and work together despite differing political views. Now, don’t get me wrong…I know I am asking a lot. We have looked at folks that we thought were allies, or who understood the struggle, code of ethics, or moral values that we possess and are now wondering…who are these people? How on God’s green earth could you support this person? Truth be told, they are looking at us in the same way.

As we work to return to some level of normalcy, we can all concede that political affiliations can create rifts within families, often leading to heated arguments, misunderstandings, and even estrangement. The 2024 election, marked by fervent debates and strong emotions, has exacerbated these divisions. However, it is essential to remember that family bonds and friendships can withstand political differences if handled properly. I have decided that I want to stop looking at some of my folks as the devil incarnate. Ok, it’s not that bad. However, I am really questioning my ability to be around these people again. Yes, I need to regroup!

Common thought says that we should acknowledge that everyone is entitled to the many feelings and emotions that may arise after the election. We need to allow family members to express their opinions without judgment and create safe spaces for dialogue. To prevent arguments, we also need to establish ground rules for political discussions. This might include agreeing to disagree, limiting political talk during family gatherings, or focusing on shared values rather than divisive issues.

We’ve all heard that we should look for things that unite us and focus on that, as we move forward. While it’s necessary to be realistic about the impact of policies, appointments, and decisions being made for our futures, we must figure out how each of these areas can affect relationship dynamics and well-being. It requires us to stay informed and engaged. We’ve got to highlight commonalities that can help bridge divides and work to be respectful and thoughtful in our disagreements. Some of us may even need to consider professional help if we can’t seem to get past our political divisions with those that we care about.

Politics is a long game. Resilience and adaptability are key to anyone’s ability to play, survive, and secure a win. If we are going to weather political storms and maintain key relationships that we value, the ability to regroup must be a part of the game.