Elections Matter: Why It’s Time to Separate the Wheat from the Chaff

By LaKeshia N. Myers

August 13, 2024, is an important date for voters in the state of Wisconsin. It is the date of our partisan primary election; when voters decide who will represent their party on the ballot in November. In some races (such as the 4th Senate District race) there are no candidates from the opposing party, so whomever wins the election on August 13th, will represent the district during the next legislative session.

In preparation for this election, I urge all voters to do the work to learn as much as they can about each of the candidates for office. This is important because voters deserve the best representation possible. Far too many times, the electorate suffers because they do not elect the best people for the job. This may be harsh to hear, but it is real, especially in the city of Milwaukee. As a city and county, we have suffered immeasurable consequences due to our election choices—pension scandals, school funding crises, and elected officials convicted of corruption, theft, fraud, and mismanagement. It is time we do better by ourselves and elect better candidates. I urge voters to really examine candidate’s records. Peel back the layers; don’t be swayed by what someone says they can do; look to see what they’ve actually done.

As for my senate race, I wholeheartedly believe I am the best candidate for the job. I am the most qualified candidate, having both federal and state legislative experience. As an educator, my role as a practitioner has informed and elevated my work in the capitol. While others theorize about the effectiveness of policy, I have real-world, first-hand knowledge about how policy affects people.

I have done the work and have a quality record to stand on. I have successfully passed four pieces of legislation (meaning I was the primary or secondary author of the bill and carried the bill from beginning to end; not just supported bills as a cosponsor). I have continued to elevate the sentiments of the district instead of choosing to remain silent on critical issues such as anti-DEI legislation, redistricting, equitable school funding, reckless driving, student truancy, lunch shaming, marijuana decriminalization, prescription drug costs, law enforcement’s use of force, corrections reform, and teacher licensing.

For me, becoming a state senator is not about obtaining a title; it is about being effective for the community. Engaging with the community by utilizing my office to help others gain access to opportunities that enhance their lives. Educating local business owners on how to do business with the state; promoting cultural advancement by hosting Black History Month programming; providing a forum for post-secondary options for students with the HBCU/Tribal College Fair; and helping constituents navigate bureaucracy to resolve issues with state agencies.

It is time for us to separate the wheat from the chaff. Check on your elected officials; are they really working for you? Or are they doing just enough to get by? Have they done their best to serve the community? or are they only poised for a photo opportunity? My grandfather once said, “substance overrides style”—as an electorate, we should focus on substance and not be so easily influenced. The success of our community depends on electing quality candidates to represent us.