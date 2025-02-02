Education is the Next Civil Rights Frontier: Wisconsin Must Act Now

By Dr. LaKeshia N. Myers

As an educator and advocate for educational equity, I’ve witnessed firsthand the stark reality of Wisconsin’s educational landscape. Our state maintains one of the largest achievement gaps between Black and white students in the nation – a crisis that demands immediate attention and action.

The recently released National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) scores paint a troubling picture. Wisconsin’s Black students consistently perform below the national average, with reading proficiency rates that should alarm every citizen of our state. In Milwaukee, where the majority of our state’s Black students reside, these disparities are even more pronounced. This isn’t just an education issue – it’s a civil rights emergency.

The passage of Act 20, Wisconsin’s new reading legislation, represents a step in the right direction, mandating science-based reading instruction and early screening for reading difficulties. However, this legislation alone won’t close the achievement gap that has plagued our state for decades. We need comprehensive reform that addresses the systemic inequities embedded in our educational system.

As we approach the Wisconsin State Superintendent election, voters must understand what’s at stake. Our next state superintendent will oversee the implementation of Act 20 and shape educational policy during a critical period of recovery and reform. This election isn’t just about choosing an administrator – it’s about selecting a leader who understands the urgency of our situation and has the vision to implement meaningful change.

The implications of these educational disparities extend far beyond the classroom. Wisconsin’s workforce development is directly tied to our educational outcomes. When we fail to properly educate our children, we limit their future employment opportunities and stifle our state’s economic growth. Major employers in Wisconsin consistently report difficulties finding qualified workers, particularly in high-skill positions. This skills gap is a direct result of our failure to provide quality education to all students, regardless of their zip code or racial background.

Consider this: according to workforce development data, jobs requiring post-secondary education continue to grow in Wisconsin. However, only 31.5% of Wisconsin adults aged 25 and older hold a bachelor’s degree or higher. This is below the national average of about 33.7% (U.S. Census Bureau, 2025). Only 45% of Wisconsinites have some college education or an associate degree. Conversely, 94% of Wisconsinites have a high school diploma. Our state is stagnant because we have an education and skills gap. We need to face reality and understand that post-secondary education is essential to the future of Wisconsin’s economy. Post-secondary education does not exclusively mean a bachelor’s degree but includes skilled trades, and technical college education as well. We cannot survive at the status quo.

This is even more evident for Wisconsin’s Black community. Only 17.5% of Black adults in Wisconsin age 25 and older hold a bachelor’s degree or higher. While degree attainment for Black Wisconsinites has increased over the past decade, it has occurred at a slower pace than other demographic groups. Yet, our Black and brown students are less likely to pursue higher education, largely due to inadequate academic preparation in their K-12 years. This creates a cycle of economic disparity that affects not just individual families, but our entire state’s economic health. The time for passive observation has long passed. We need active engagement from every community member who believes in the promise of public education. Here’s what you can do:

First, attend your local school board meetings. These decisions directly impact our children’s education, and your voice matters. Know what’s happening in your district and hold board members accountable for addressing achievement gaps.

Second, participate in community listening sessions regarding the state budget. Follow the Committee on Joint Finance and sign up to receive notification of their activities at https://notify.legis.wisconsin.gov/login Education funding decisions affect everything from classroom sizes to support services. Make sure your representatives understand that educational equity must be a funding priority.

Third, demand more from your elected officials at both the local and state levels. Ask hard questions about their plans to address educational disparities. Request specific strategies for implementing Act 20 effectively and ensuring all schools have the resources they need to succeed. To find out who represents you and to contact your state legislator dial 1-800-362-9472.

Fourth, stay informed about the upcoming State Superintendent election. Research the candidates’ positions on addressing achievement gaps and their plans for implementing Act 20. Your vote will help determine the future of education in Wisconsin.

The civil rights movement of the 1960s sought to secure legal equality, but true educational equity remains elusive. As Dr. King once said, “The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically.” Too many of our children are being denied this fundamental right.

Wisconsin stands at a crossroads. We can either continue to accept these devastating disparities, or we can unite to demand better for all our children. The choice is ours, but the consequences of inaction will affect generations to come. Let’s make education the civil rights priority of our time and ensure that every Wisconsin child has the opportunity to reach their full potential.