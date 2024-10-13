Disability Awareness: Understanding Disabilities Seen & Unseen

By LaKeshia N. Myers

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM). During National Disability Employment Awareness Month, we celebrate the value and talent workers with disabilities add to America’s workplaces and economy. When many think of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), people with disabilities are left out of the conversation.

NDEAM’s purpose is to confirm our commitment to ensuring disabled workers have access to good jobs, every month of every year.

It is important to recognize workers who have disabilities, as they are members of a federally protected class. In 2023, 22.5 percent of people with a disability were employed—the highest recorded ratio since comparable data were first collected in 2008 (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2024). This rate increased by 1.2 percentage points from the prior year.

Similarly, the employment-population ratio for those without a disability, at 65.8 percent, increased by 0.4 percentage points in 2023. These numbers show that when given the opportunity, people with disabilities add value to the workforce.

The Department of Labor, suggests that employers and employees take time during this month to acknowledge and participate in NDEAM in the following ways:

1. Review Policies- NDEAM is an opportune time to review your company’s policies to ensure they convey a commitment to an inclusive workplace culture. A policy review panel, made up of diverse employees can discuss and review your company’s policies to ensure they are meeting federal standards.

2. Establish an employee affinity group- NDEAM is a perfect time to launch a disability Employee Resource Group (ERG). Sometimes referred to as Employee Networks or Affinity Groups, ERGs offer employees an opportunity to connect and receive support from others with similar backgrounds or interests. If your company already has a disability ERG, consider using NDEAM to remind employees about it through displays, information tables or other communication channels.

3. Train Supervisors & Employees- Supervisors are the individuals closest to an organization’s workforce. As part of NDEAM, consider conducting training to ensure they understand their role in fostering an inclusive workplace culture. Such training may include a review of relevant policies, including the process for providing reasonable accommodations. NDEAM offers an opportunity to do this through disability training or informal educational events such as brown-bag lunch discussions and information on disability etiquette. One easy way to provide such training is to make use of available “turn-key” training modules and available materials, such as those available at https://www.whatcanyoudocampaign.org/

4. Participate in Disability Mentoring Day- Disability Mentoring Day promotes career development for youth with disabilities through hands-on programs, job shadowing and ongoing mentoring. The nationwide observance is the third Wednesday of each October, but companies may choose to host their own events on any day of the month (or year for that matter). Awareness of other programs such as the State of Wisconsin Diversity Internship Program are also opportunities to engage with disabled youth and provide mentorship.

As a person with a disability, it has been important to me to advocate for diversity in the workplace. It is important to understand that disabilities can be immediately identifiable in some people (physical disabilities) and nearly undetected in others (autoimmune disease, kidney disease, etc.). It is important to remain respectful and ensure company policies are up-to-date to ensure everyone is safe and protected. I encourage everyone to take time to acknowledge National Disability Employment Awareness Month and highlight the contributions of people with disabilities to our workplaces.