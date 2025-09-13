The Madison Times

County Executive David Crowley Statement on Major Disaster Declaration

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley

STATEMENT FROM MILWAUKEE COUNTY EXECUTIVE DAVID CROWLEY:

“My administration and I have been working across all levels of government to get our residents and families the resources they need following last month’s extreme flooding. The Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management continues coordinating with local municipalities, the State of Wisconsin, and FEMA to bring home the assistance that people need to recover. That’s why it’s good news the President approved Wisconsin’s request for a major disaster declaration. This action will deliver relief and support to the residents, families, business owners, and service workers who were impacted by this extreme weather event.

“Thank you to Governor Tony Evers and Wisconsin’s Congressional Delegation for working across the aisle to advocate on behalf of our communities. I also remain grateful to our emergency management, public health, and first responder teams for their tireless work during this challenging time. I will continue to stand with our communities, fight for the resources families need, and keep residents informed every step of the way so we can recover and life can return to normal.

“Additional information on how to apply for assistance is forthcoming. Stay up-to-date at county.milwaukee.gov/2025FloodResources.”

