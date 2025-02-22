Celebrate Black History Month to Preserve Truth and Legacy

By Karen Stokes

February is Black History Month. A few weeks ago, The Defense Intelligence Agency ordered a pause of all activities and events related to Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Black History Month, Juneteenth, LGBTQ Pride Month, Holocaust Remembrance Day, and other “special observances” to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive order, according to a memo obtained by NBC News.

The effort to erase Black history isn’t just a theory, it’s already underway. The Tuskegee Airmen celebrated as American heroes, were nearly sidelined in a political dispute. The Air Force initially attempted to remove references to the Tuskegee Airmen from its curriculum but reversed the decision just days later.

When your history is erased, how do you learn about your ancestors? How can you understand the past and how it affects the present? When your culture is suppressed, how do you understand who you are?

Black History Month is essential as it honors the contributions and achievements of African Americans, highlighting their vital role in shaping U.S. history.

Martha S. Jones, a history professor at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Agora Institute at Johns Hopkins University, argues that although DEI restrictions, book bans, and curriculum limitations restrict access, history cannot be erased. “As heinous as book bans are, they’re not making history disappear,” she says. “The fight over history has always existed but so has the resistance.”

Black History Month was not a government gift; it was a hard-won effort by Dr. Carter G. Woodson during Jim Crow.

Carter G. Woodson, known as the “father of Black History Month,” was the historian who led the effort to highlight and celebrate African American achievements. His work led to the creation of “Negro History Week,” which later expanded into the month-long Black History Month we observe today.

“Woodson didn’t wait for permission,” Jones said. “He established institutions, authored books, and ensured Black history was told despite barriers.”

Parents should prioritize teaching their children Black history, empowering them with knowledge and inspiration.

Black history continues with the children. The past influences the present and future.

There are many ways to celebrate Black History Month.

• Read books by Black authors to learn about Black experiences and perspectives

• Host a Black film movie night

• Attend film screenings that showcase Black artists and performers

• Visit America’s Black Holocaust Museum

• Attend events that showcase Black artists, musicians, and performers

• Learn about the influence of Black Americans on art, music, and more

• Support Black businesses

• Encourage the study of achievements by African Americans year-round

• Attend Cultural events and lectures

Jones said that it is important to remember that “no one gave us permission” to have Black History. “It doesn’t live in the White House. It lives in us.”

For information on Black History Month activities in the Milwaukee area, go to Milwaukeedowntown.com