Carvd N Stone Inc. Announces Three Scholarships for this 2019 Fall Worth $1,000 Each to Wisconsin Students and Creatives

Deadline to apply is Sept. 30, 2019

By Carvd N Stone team

MILWAUKEE—Carvd N Stone Inc., for the first time ever, will be giving away three scholarships valued at $1,000 each this 2019 Fall through their CNS 2019 Scholarship Fund.

The first scholarship will be given to a Milwaukee Public Schools college-bound graduating senior or freshman in college that has graduated from Milwaukee Public Schools. The student must have one letter of recommendation; must have been involved in at least one extracurricular throughout their high school career, for at least one semester; must be planning to attend college or currently in their freshman year of college; and write a one-page essay about who they are as a person and what they plan on using the money for.

The second scholarship will be given to a creator who lives in Milwaukee and is 17-25 years old—creator is open to anyone who creates. For example, someone who creates music or creates stories will be considered for this scholarship. The creator must submit at least three examples of their work; send in a written piece, video, graphic or type of artwork that depicts why they’re applying for this scholarship; and a statement of what they plan on using the money for.

The third scholarship will be given to either a college-bound graduating senior or freshman in college, or creator who is 17-25 years old—this category is open to applicants who live in Wisconsin or have graduated from a Wisconsin high school. If student, must have two letters of recommendation; must have been involved in at least one extracurricular throughout their high school career, for at least one full year; must be planning to attend college or currently in their freshman year of college; and must write a two-page essay about their aspirations and what they plan on using the money for. If creator, must be 17-25 years old; must submit four examples of their work, must send in a written piece, video, graphic or type of artwork that depicts why they’re applying for the scholarship; and a statement of what they plan on using the money for.

Each submission will be looked over by a panel of judges who will pick the scholarship recipients. All scholarship recipients will be awarded a check in their name at the CNS 2019 Scholarship Fund Ceremony to be held in October of 2019.

All components of the application must be completed and turned in before the deadline or applicant will not be considered for the scholarship. Applicants are only allowed to apply for one scholarship.

To apply for the CNS 2019 Scholarship Fund, click here or visit http://bit.ly/cns2019scholarship. The deadline to apply is September 30, 2019 at noon.

For more information on the CNS 2019 Scholarship Fund, contact Nyesha Stone at CNS@carvdnstone.com or visit https://www.carvdnstone.com.

CNS 2019 Scholarship Fund is sponsored by Milwaukee Courier Newspaper, Leaders Igniting Transformation, AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin, Alverno College and MPD District 7. To become a sponsor contact Stone.

About Carvd N Stone Inc.

Carvd N Stone is a platform for untold talents to tell their stories. Whether it’s through words, visuals or one of our many community events, we’re giving a voice to individuals. Carvd N Stone not only stands as a source for news but a brand that makes an impact in the community. We are dedicated to telling the truth and being the ones to initiate action that creates change.