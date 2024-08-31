Kweku’s Korner

By Kweku Akyirefi Amoasi

“Every woman every man Join the caravan

of love (Stand up)

stand up Stand up

Everybody take a stand Join the caravan of love (Stand up) stand up Stand up

We’ll be living in a world of peace And the day when everyone is free bring the young and the old Won’t you let your love flow, from your heart

Every woman every man Join the caravan of love (Stand up) stand up

Stand up

Everybody take a stand Join the caravan of love (Stand up) stand up.”

These are the lyrics penned by Isley, Jasper, & Isley in 1985. The appeal was a call to action for the populus to understand that hate is not the answer and for us to all join together because we are brothers and sisters. The world needs this song today.

As we look at the conflict between Palestine and Israel, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and now, the Republicans and the Democrats. This world is on the brink of a World War and this country is on the brink of a Civil War. Political season is not for the faint of heart, but the politics of today is a different game. The animosity and vitriol that exists today are damaging to the morale of a country and are the poorest example for our children. In the commercials, the choices are between an incompetent woman whose intellectual ability is questionable at best and a felon who is determined to destroy this democracy. Sadly, it gets worse as you watch the talking heads on television that focus on politics. The inability for two sides to engage in civil discourse without spewing rhetoric and division is the evidence to demonstrate there are two Americas.

The irony is that earlier this month all of America was voting for each individual representing the stars and stripes in Paris at the Olympic Games. Americans can put aside politics for trivial wins and superficial pride. However, for real issues we cannot come together to agree upon issues that affect Americans of today and tomorrow. The Pledge of Allegiance states… “one nation under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all.” America is none of those things and because of the chaos and messiness of the political parties it will be hard to unite after the election. When they say democracy is fragile, this is not hyperbole.

The caravan of love is a symbolic ride of all brothers and sisters coming together to unite for a bigger purpose. America purports to be the moral compass for the world to imply that justice is open for all; yet, we cannot apply that civility in house. Martin Luther King warned us that we would either learn to live together as brothers or perish as fools. There is an African proverb that states, “When two brothers fight to the end, a stranger inherits the land.” It is time for us to stand up as the Isley brothers and join the caravan of love.

“Stand up, stand up from the highest mountain, valley low We’ll all join together with hearts of gold Now the children of the world can see There’s a better place for us to be!”