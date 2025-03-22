Breaking Barriers: The Enduring Legacy of Black Women in Government Service

By LaKeshia N. Myers

As we reflect on our nation’s progress during Women’s History Month, we must acknowledge the profound contributions of African American women to government service—contributions that have too often been relegated to footnotes in our history books. From the battlefields of World War II to the highest echelons of federal power, Black women have served this country with distinction, despite facing the dual barriers of racism and sexism.

Colonel Charity Adams Earley stands as a towering figure in this legacy. As the highest-ranking African American woman in the Women’s Army Corps during World War II, she commanded the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion—the only all-Black, all-female unit to serve overseas during the war. The “Six Triple Eight” processed millions of pieces of backlogged mail for American troops, boosting morale when it was desperately needed. Despite facing discrimination from both military leadership and local citizens in England and France, Colonel Earley led with unwavering dignity and exceptional competence.

Equally important but less recognized are the “Black Rosies”—African American women who answered the nation’s call during World War II by entering defense industries. While Rosie the Riveter has become an iconic symbol of women’s wartime contributions, the thousands of Black women who took up similar roles faced additional hurdles of segregation and unequal pay. Women like Luedell Mitchell and Lavada Cherry at Kaiser Shipyards in Richmond, California, performed skilled labor that was essential to the Allied victory, yet their stories remained largely untold for decades.

Government service for Black women extends well beyond wartime efforts. Patricia Roberts Harris made history as the first African American woman to serve in a presidential cabinet when President Jimmy Carter appointed her Secretary of Housing and Urban Development in 1977. When questioned during her confirmation hearing about whether she could understand the needs of the poor, Harris famously responded, “I am one of them. You do not seem to understand who I am. I am a Black woman, the daughter of a dining car worker.” She later became Secretary of Health and Human Services, demonstrating exceptional leadership in multiple arenas.

More recently, women like Condoleezza Rice, who served as the first African American female Secretary of State, and Loretta Lynch, the first Black woman to hold the position of Attorney General, have continued to break barriers. The historic appointment of Kamala Harris as the first woman, first Black, and first South Asian Vice President represented another significant milestone in this journey.

Understanding this rich history is crucial, particularly in our current political climate. The decision by the second Trump administration to remove information about women and minority contributions from government websites represents more than a simple website update—it is an erasure of American history. When we diminish the visibility of Black women’s contributions to governance, we not only do a disservice to their legacy but also deprive future generations of powerful examples of leadership and public service.

The removal of this information follows a troubling pattern. During Trump’s first term, similar actions occurred, including the elimination of the White House Council on Women and Girls and the scaling back of civil rights divisions in multiple federal agencies. These decisions communicate a dangerous message about whose history matters and whose contributions are worthy of recognition.

As we see increased attacks on diverse curricula in schools across the country, the preservation of Black women’s governmental contributions becomes even more vital. Our young people—particularly young women of color—need to see themselves reflected in the story of American governance. They need to know that despite formidable obstacles, women like Charity Adams Earley, Patricia Roberts Harris, and countless others created pathways of service and leadership.

In Milwaukee and communities across Wisconsin, we have benefited from the leadership of Black women in government, from alders to the only two statewide officeholders, former Secretary of State, Vel Phillips and Carolyn Stanford Taylor, former State Superintendent of Public Instruction. Their work continues a proud tradition of service that stretches back generations.

As we move forward, let us commit to preserving and amplifying these histories. Let us ensure that the contributions of Black women to government service remain visible, celebrated, and incorporated into our understanding of American democracy. In recognizing their service, we acknowledge a fundamental truth: Black women have always been essential to the functioning of the American government, even when that government failed to fully recognize their humanity and citizenship.

The path to a more perfect union requires that we honor all who have contributed to its progress—especially those whose stories have been systematically obscured. Through recognizing the full spectrum of service to our nation, we build a stronger foundation for our collective future.