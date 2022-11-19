The Madison Times

The Paper That's More Than Black and White

Boldt Company Offers Program to Connect Students with Construction Apprenticeships

Olivia Hanson, Ironworker, was a Youth Apprentice focused on Welding and signed as a Registered Apprentice Ironworker last year (Photo/Boldt Company)

By Karen Stokes

During National Apprenticeship Week, Boldt Company is reaching out to students who may be interested in a career in construction.

Boldt’s Youth Apprenticeship Program allows high school students a chance to earn while they learn and experience first-hand what a career in construction is all about. “Boldt’s Youth Apprenticeship Program started in 2019 and we’ve had 41 students go through the program. Last year alone we had eight that signed on directly in the trades and four continued their education in careers in the construction field,” said John Huggett, Vice President of the Central Operations team at The Boldt Company.

Apprenticeships are important for the industry to attract youth due to the fact that the high demand for construction workers and the industry continues to combat the labor shortage.

Lawrence Frederickson-Thomas, a student with the Boldt Youth Apprenticeship Program said, “I really just enjoy hands-on work, it’s really impressive that a local company opens their doors to someone as young as me at 16 years old.”

Tyler Carpenter, Mason, is currently in our Shop & Yard. He will be signing with the BAC as a Registered Apprentice this year. (Photo/Boldt Company)

“It’s been a really good program that is an entrance to the construction industry. It allows young men and women to understand if construction is what they want to do and gives them exposure to the industry,” Huggett said.

“It’s been a really good program that is an entrance to the construction industry. It allows young men and women to understand if construction is what they want to do and gives them exposure to the industry,” Huggett said.

Boldt website has a page dedicated to the apprenticeships and the opportunities available. There are also instructional videos to understand more about the program.

Editorials

Karma Chavez
Amanda Zhang
Julianne Malveaux
Benjamin Chavis
George Curry

Journalists

Jacklin Bolduan
Brianna Rae
Aarushi Agni
Rob Franklin
Claire Miller

Topics

Brown Girl Green $
Young Gifted & Black
Universally Speaking
Ask Progress
Civil Rights

Topics

Police Shooting
Police Brutality
Black Lives Matter
NAACP
Racism

Politicians

Barack Obama
Hillary Clinton
Gwen Moore
Paul Soglin
Scott Walker

Contact Us

The Madison Times
313 West Beltline Hwy
Suite 132
Madison, WI 53713
608-270-9470