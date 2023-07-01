Biden-Harris Administration Announces Over $40 Billion to Connect Everyone in America to Affordable, Reliable, High-Speed Internet

By Karen Stokes

President Biden and Vice President Harris have unveiled a groundbreaking initiative, allocating $40 billion to ensure widespread access to high-speed internet for communities across the nation.

High-speed internet access has transitioned from being a luxury to becoming an essential requirement for Americans to work, engage in education on an equitable basis, avail themselves of healthcare services, and maintain connections with their loved ones.

Unfortunately, a digital divide persists, with over 8.5 million households and small businesses residing in areas that lack the necessary infrastructure for high-speed internet, while millions more face the challenge of limited or unreliable internet options.

The digital divide refers to the disparity between individuals and communities who have access to technology, internet connectivity, and digital literacy training, and those who lack those resources. This divide impacts people across all age groups, both rural and urban areas, and encompasses a diverse range of industries and sectors.

“It’s the biggest investment in high-speed Internet ever, because for today’s economy to work for everyone, Internet access is just as important as electricity or water or other basic services,” President Biden said during his address at the White House.

The Department of Commerce announced funding for each state, territory and the District of Columbia for high-speed internet infrastructure deployment through the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program—a $42.45 billion grant program created in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

This funding will not only help connect everyone in America to high-speed Internet but also support manufacturing jobs and encourage private sector investment using materials

made in America. For instance, earlier this year, companies like CommScope and Corning, which manufacture fiber optic cables, announced expansions of their domestic manufacturing capacity. These expansions, totaling $47 million and $500 million respectively, will create hundreds of good-paying American jobs in North Carolina.

Bipartisan public officials and industry leaders from all 50 states, D.C. and territories praised the announcement.

“No matter where you live in the Badger State, Wisconsinites need access to affordable high-speed internet. I was proud to support the Infrastructure Law and deliver over $1 billion to ensure more folks can stay connected, work and learn from home, and participate in our economy,” said Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin.

President and CEO of the Communications Infrastructure Contractors Association, Todd Schlekeway said, “Today is another milestone step in the process to ready the states and territories for the deployment of this generational BEAD funding investment.”

This announcement, the largest internet funding announcement in history—kicks off the three-week Administration-wide Investing in America tour, where President Biden, Vice President Harris, First Lady Jill Biden, Cabinet members, and Senior Administration Officials will travel across the country to highlight investments, jobs, and projects made possible by President Biden’s economic agenda.

“We worked with Internet service providers to bring down prices for Americans struggling with Internet payments. It’s called the Affordable Connectivity Program. It’s helping 19 million families save around $30 a month on their Internet bills, and some save a lot more,” shared Biden.

“With this funding, along with other federal investments, we’re going to be able to connect every person in America to reliable high-speed Internet by 2030,” affirmed the President.