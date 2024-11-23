Be Grateful: Thoughts on Thanksgiving

By LaKeshia N. Myers

One of my favorite gospel songs is called “Be Grateful” by Walter Hawkins. Throughout my life, I have felt the lyrics of this song are the truest representation of one’s journey when they choose to follow Jesus. While Christ guaranteed us salvation by going to the cross; we, too, as his followers must endure a “cross” of our own while here on earth.

In my first forty years of life, I bore several crosses. Some major, others minor. However, my greatest challenge within the past ten years has been dealing with kidney disease twice. Imagine the transition from being a healthy child and young adult with nothing but progress and hope to look forward to; when one day you learn that you have stage IV kidney disease? The mental anguish alone can be paralyzing. Having to begin emergency dialysis treatments, rapidly changing your diet, and being tied to a machine for four hours three times a week. None of it has been enjoyable, but you learn to power through, because you realize survival is a part of your assignment. The work you are here to do must be done and this disease cannot stop you from doing what must be done.

Then, a glimmer of hope. In 2019, I got a call from Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, saying I would receive a kidney transplant. After five years of waiting, my time had come. My progress was short lived because after only three years, my kidney failed, and I had to start the process of dialysis all over again. Another ebb, more questions, more doubt. I must admit I questioned God, asking him why I had to do this again. What lesson had I missed the first time that I needed to learn this time? But I quickly remembered 2 Corinthians 12:9, “But he said to me, ‘My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.’ Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ’s power may rest on me.” In my weakness, I prove your might. Even in the midst of this challenge, I have been at my most powerful. I have served my community, I have helped shape the minds of the future, and I have been an advocate. Even at my weakest moments physically, I have remained mentally and spiritually acute. That, to me, is a testament to the power of God.

As we approach this Thanksgiving holiday, I am grateful for the gift of life. A second kidney transplant to help me regain my physical strength to continue the journey God has set for me. I am grateful for his patience with me and grateful for the things I have learned about myself through this process. I understand the uniqueness of the construct of time, I have reinforced boundaries, I tell and show those whom I care for that I love them, and I appreciate that the word, “no” is indeed a full sentence. Throughout this process, I discovered who I am. I realized that I am my only competition. I am blessed and highly favored. I am okay.

For anyone who may be experiencing health issues, I encourage you to find your center. For me, it was leaning into my faith. For me, I had to believe in the substance of things hoped for and the evidence of things not seen. Because eventually, it shall come to pass.

God has not promised me sunshine

That’s not the way

it’s going to be

But a little rain mixed

with God’s sunshine

A little pain, makes me appreciate the good times

Be grateful, be grateful

God desires to feel your longings

Every pain that you feel, He feels them

Just like you, but He can’t afford to make you feel only good

Then you can’t appreciate the good times

Be grateful, be grateful, be grateful

Because there’s someone else who’s worser

than you, be grateful

Because there’s someone else who’d love to be in your shoes

Be grateful, God said it would never, never forsake you

Be grateful

~Walter Hawkins