At 90, Local Woman Designs the Eyeglass Cubby

By Karen Stokes

Betty Carter got the idea for a Cubby for eyeglasses when checking out at a store in Brown Deer and needing to get her glasses out of her purse. When she got to the counter she took all of her stuff out of her purse to get to her glasses and then put everything back in, so she thought. As she walked away, the clerk called out to tell her she left her wallet.

“God came to me that night and told me, “you got to invent something”, Carter said.

This product was born out of necessity to allow for safe storage and easy access to your glasses in your purse at your fingertips. The Cubby allows you to hook it onto your purse and easily access without interrupting the other contents in the purse.

The Cubby is 7.5 inches long and 3.5 inches wide and completely lined for the protection of your lenses. The Cubby is unlike any other case on the market as it doesn’t add bulk or unnecessary weight to an often already heavy purse/bag.

Carter has an interesting history but even being on this earth for nine decades continues to be energetic enough to start her own business.

Born in South Dakota on an Indian Reservation, Carter’s family came to Milwaukee in 1932.

“My father was part Indian and my mother was Negro,” Carter said. I have a 12th grade education. My first job in Milwaukee I was making $13 a week at the Regal Theater, the next job I made up to $16 working at the laundry. Don’t forget I’m 90, we were nothing but cattle at that time.”

At 90, Carter can totally recall the past and is up to date on current events.

It’s important to her that she can help women to no longer lose belongings in their purses.

“I want every woman in the world to have access to this,” said Carter. “I had many women tell me they’ve lost things from their purse by taking things out.”

To keep the contents of your purse safe, to get your own Cubby send $9.99 to Betty Carter P.O. Box 90094 Milwaukee, WI 53209