American Red Cross Campaign Urges Donors to Give Blood

By Nyesha Stone

For the second year in a row, American Red Cross is running its Missing Types campaign, which brings awareness to a shortage of the main blood types: A, B and O. The letters A, B and O are disappearing from brands, social media pages, signs and websites to emphasize the need of these letters—blood types.

Only three out of 100 people donate blood in the U.S, according to a 2019 National survey. According to a press release, American Red Cross had a shortage of Type O blood, last month.

This campaign is to encourage individuals to come out and donate blood because there’s always a need for it.

Laura McGuire, American Red Cross External Communications Manager, said it’s important to get the word out about the shortage of blood because it can’t be manufactured. She also stated that blood has an expiration date: 42 days for the red blood cells and five days for platelets.

“Make time to actually come and give blood,” said McGuire. It’s a simple hour-long process that involves registration, a mini health history and then actually blood giving which last around eight to 10 minutes.

“We really need to make sure our shelfs are stocked [with blood],” she said.

Giving blood can help save lives and lots of them, plus blood is only acceptable from a volunteer blood donor.

Blood transfusion is the fourth most common inpatient hospital procedure in the states. World Sickle Cell day coming up on June 19 and blood transfusions are critical to individuals with the disease.

Currently, about 100,000 people of various racial and ethnic backgrounds, approximately 90% of whom are of African descent, are living with sickle cell disease.

Blood transfusions help individuals fight Sickle Cell and without it, many wouldn’t survive. Helping someone with Sickle Cell is only one of many benefits about donating blood.

For full requirements and other information on donating blood, visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/missingtypes.html.