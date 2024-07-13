American Heart Association Looks Back at First 100 Years, Ahead to the Next 100

By Erin Levzow

Board Chair, Milwaukee American Heart Association

As we celebrate the American Heart Association’s Centennial throughout 2024, let’s recognize the profound impact this institution has had on global health and well-being.

From the humble beginnings of six physicians convening at the Drake Hotel in Chicago in 1924 to today’s powerhouse with over 32 million volunteers, supporters, and donors, we’ve helped transform what was once a death sentence into a narrative of hope and resilience.

The American Heart Association has spearheaded groundbreaking research, innovation, and advocacy to fight cardiovascular disease, helping cut heart disease death rates in half over the past century.

Our $5.7 billion investment in cardiovascular research has unveiled the connections between lifestyle factors and heart health. We’ve also pioneered life-saving interventions such as robotic surgery and heart transplants. Our efforts have saved lives and also rewritten the fate of countless people worldwide.

Still, there’s a sobering truth. According to a recent Harris Poll survey, fewer than half of people identify heart disease as the leading cause of death in the U.S. – which it has been for over a century.

We know there’s much more work to do – and more lives to save to celebrate more birthdays, marriages, anniversaries, and graduations, more special moments both big and small.

As we embark on the next 100 years, we hope you’ll join us. Be a Bold Heart™. Advocate. Educate. Donate. Our future is about improving yours and together, we can beat heart disease once and for all.