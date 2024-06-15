American Heart Association Celebrates 100 years of Saving Lives

By Karen Stokes

The American Heart Association marks a century of saving lives. The southeast Wisconsin community is celebrating 100 years of collaboration as the organization embarks on its next century dedicated to health and hope.

Since the American Heart Association was founded in 1924, deaths in the United States from cardiovascular disease have been cut in half.

June 10, commemorates the official founding of the Association, the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke.

In 1924, six cardiologists Paul Dudley White, Hugh D. McCulloch, Joseph Sailer, Robert H. Halse, Robert B. Preble, Lewis A. Conner,[6] formed the Association for the Prevention and Relief of Heart Disease as a professional society for doctors. In 1948, the organization transitioned into a nationwide voluntary health organization. Since 1949, it has funded over $5 billion in cardiovascular, cerebrovascular, and brain health research.

“We realize that our work is not yet finished,” Milwaukee American Heart Association Board Chair Erin Levzow said. “The American Heart Association is encouraging every individual, company, school and community to unite in changing the future of health– not only for ourselves– but for our loved ones and the places we live, work and play. Today and every day, we can improve health and inspire hope for the future everyone deserves.”

Efforts to improve cardiovascular health include initiatives such as the “Go Red for Women” campaign, Be the Beat for cardiac arrest awareness, hands-only CPR training, stroke prevention guidelines for women, establishment of the American Stroke Association to prevent strokes, enhance treatments, and support recovery, as well as the publication of reports and guidelines promoting healthier lifestyles.

“As we close out our first 100 years and begin the next, recent risk factor trends and projections indicate our work remains even more important,” Levzow said. “We know that we can’t achieve our bold goals alone and are grateful to the community for the passion and commitment they give to support the mission. At the American Heart Association, our future is about improving yours.”