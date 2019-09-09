26th Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s® Sunday, September 15 at Henry Maier Festival Park

Former Governor Marty Schreiber and Olympic Speed Skating Legend Bonnie Blair will Attend the Celebration

Milwaukee, WI – The 26th annual Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® in Milwaukee County, the 14th largest event of its kind in the nation, will be held on Sunday, September 15 at Henry Maier Festival Park. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Milwaukee County is chaired by Jason Rae, President/CEO of the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce, and Alex Preciado, Marketing Consultant in Milwaukee’s Latino community. The event is also supported by a committee of local community leaders.

Joe, host of Feel Good Mornings with Joe on B 93.3 will serve as master of ceremonies to welcome thousands of individuals, families, and members of the corporate and small business community. A moving Promise Garden tribute to all those whose lives have been touched by Alzheimer’s will led by former Wisconsin Governor Martin Schreiber and Olympic Gold Medalist Bonnie Blair. The ceremony will be followed by a beautiful two mile walk around Lakeshore State Park and the Lake Michigan shoreline. On-site registration begins at 8:00 a.m., with the walk starting promptly at 10:00 a.m. Walkers will enjoy complimentary breakfast, music, team photos, a Caregiver Sanctuary tent with resources for hardworking caregivers, and the Purple Clubhouse activity area featuring family activities, temporary tattoos and a scavenger hunt.

The Walk will also serve as the official launch site of the third edition – and fifth printing – of My Two Elaines: Learning, Coping, and Surviving as an Alzheimer’s Caregiver, written by Martin Schreiber with Cathy Breitenbucher. The book chronicles Schreiber’s personal account of his journey as caregiver to his beloved wife, Elaine. Proceeds from all book sales and donations at the launch will go to the Walk. Since the Alzheimer’s Association is holding walks throughout Wisconsin this fall, Schreiber will donate a portion of proceeds from books purchased by walk participants via the mytwoelaines website from September 11 through October 15. Through that date, Schreiber will donate $10 per book to local walks. In order for a book donation to be directed to their local walk, buyers should type “walk” instead of their first name when ordering.

In 2018, nearly $1 million was raised by the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Milwaukee County to help individuals living with Alzheimer’s and their families access support and services, including the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline, support groups, research, education and training.

HOW TO REGISTER

Participants can register, support another walker and get information online at www.alz.org/walk. For questions or assistance, please call 800-272-3900. Registration can also be done the day of the walks, beginning at 8:00 a.m. The Walk begins at 10:00 a.m.

ABOUT WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is the nation’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

Held annually in hundreds of communities across the country, this inspiring event calls on volunteers of all ages to become Champions in the fight against Alzheimer’s. Champions include people living with the disease, friends, families, neighbors, caregivers, and business and community leaders. Together we can end Alzheimer’s – the nation’s sixth-leading cause of death.

SPONSORS

The Alzheimer’s Association of Southeastern Wisconsin thanks the numerous volunteers and sponsors of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, including Edward Jones, the National Presenting Sponsor of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s and major local sponsors including Heritage Senior Living, Azura Memory Care, Elco Mutual, and UnitedHealthcare. Thanks also to our media partner, B93.3 The 80’s to Today.

ABOUT THE ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION

The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer care, support and research. Its mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Its vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. For more information about Alzheimer’s disease and local services in Southeastern Wisconsin, visit www.alz.org/sewi or call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.