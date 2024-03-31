2024 National Walking Day

By Karen Stokes

Regular physical activity is one of the best ways to stay healthy and reduce stress. Surprisingly, one out of every four adults in the U.S. spends over eight hours each day being inactive, which can harm both their physical and mental health.

The American Heart Association, the nation’s oldest and largest organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke, established National Walking Day to encourage people to move more throughout their day. This year, in celebration of the organization’s Centennial, communities across the country are invited to gather on Wednesday, April 3 to take a walk and raise awareness of the benefits of movement.

“The American Heart Association is a relentless force for building healthier communities, one step at a time,” Milwaukee American Heart Association board member Cindy Milgram said. “National Walking Day demonstrates the progress that can happen when people come together and take steps, big or small, to improve the health of their communities.”

At least 150 minutes of moderate, 75 minutes of vigorous activity is recommended by the American Heart Association or a combination of those per week. Following this plan is linked to a lower risk of diseases, stronger bones and muscles, improved mental health and cognitive function and lower risk of depression. Additionally, staying active can help you feel, think, sleep and live better.

To participate in National Walking Day, invite friends, family, colleagues or even a pet to join in on a walking route of your choice. To engage with the American Heart Association on its social media channels, use #WalkingDay and the tag, @American Heart Association– Wisconsin.

For more tips about getting and staying healthy, visit the American Heart Association’s Healthy for GoodTM initiative at heart.org/movemore.