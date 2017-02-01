The Madison Times

By Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr. President/CEO, NNPA As the United States of America and the global community salutes, recognizes and commemorates the 88th birthday of The Reverend Dr. Martin Luther … Read Full Article
Volunteers of the Month: John and Michelle Meier
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County is pleased to recognize Big Couple John and Michelle Meier as the volunteers of the month of January. Big Couple John and Michelle Meier decided to become Bigs … Read Full Article
The High Price Of Imprisonment
A growing list of costs are being passed on to inmates and their families By Eric Easter Urban News Service As incarceration rates continue to grow around the United States, the enormous costs of … Read Full Article
Tracy Reese: Designer of Michelle Obama’s Dress
by Patrice Gaines Urban News Service No one knew what First Lady Michelle Obama would choose to wear on stage at the 2012 Democratic National Convention. That decision is generally a secret … Read Full Article
Support Black Businesses for Black Friday
The 2nd Annual “Craft for Christmas” List by Urban News Service Like last year’s Craft for Christmas” list, our list is no simple collection of online stores. This one is focused on makers — Africa … Read Full Article
Volunteer of the Month – Saran Ouk
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County is pleased to recognize Big Sister Saran Ouk as the Volunteer of the Month for November of 2016. Saran has been matched with her Little Sister Jyree since … Read Full Article
Pension Security Equals Retirement Security
By Barbara Toles A lack of retirement security can make the golden years of life anything but golden. Sadly, many people who have worked their entire lives find themselves struggling … Read Full Article
Will You Make YOUR Voice Heard?
By Urban Media News Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th. Polls are open from 7:00am to 8:00pm. If you are in line by 8:00pm you have the right to cast a ballot. But increasingly, voters are … Read Full Article
Black Women Will Elect the Next President
By Freddie Allen NNPA Newswire Managing Editor Black women will play a key role in electing the next president, according to a recent report by the American Federation of Labor and Congress of … Read Full Article
Dane County Board Moves to Reform Criminal Justice System
Groundbreaking effort will use data to seek better outcomes The Dane County Board has launched a pilot project to apply a data-driven assessment to reduce costly jailing of low-risk … Read Full Article
United Way Creates New Position Focused on Boys and Men of Color
Shannon Reed named Director, Innovative Strategies for Boys and Men of Color Article courtesy of United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County United Way of Greater Milwaukee & … Read Full Article
Officer Who Shot Sylville Smith Charged With Felony Sexual Assault
By Miela Fetaw The police officer who shot and killed 23-year-old Sylville Smith in the Sherman Park neighborhood in August has been arrested for sexual assault, police said Thursday. Sexual … Read Full Article
Stop Disenfranchising Black and Latino Voters
Capitol Report By State Representative Leon D. Young Back in September, it was widely reported in the media that state employees at various Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) centers had been … Read Full Article
Immigration Attorney, Podcaster Rabia Chaudry to Keynote UW-Madison Diversity Forum
Article courtesy of the Division of Diversity, Equity & Educational Achievement The 2016 Annual UW-Madison Diversity Forum, hosted by the Office of the Vice Provost & Chief Diversity … Read Full Article
Dream Deferred: Despite Incomes, Black Families Still Denied Access to Home Loans
By Charlene Crowell NNPA Newswire Columnist In recent weeks, a spate of news coverage has referred to America’s “inner cities.” Some may even interpret it as a new code word for minorities, usual … Read Full Article
Johnson Puts Faith In Church-Based Solutions To Poverty
Feingold Says Additional Options Are Needed By Chuck Quirmbach Wisconsin’s major party U.S. Senate candidates, Democrat Russ Feingold and Republican incumbent Ron Johnson, disagree over whether a f … Read Full Article
Despite the GOP’s Epic Failure to Reach Black Voters, I’m Still Voting for Donald Trump in November
By Raynard Jackson NNPA Newswire Columnist What the hell is going on with Blacks in this Republican Party? My phone has been ringing off the hook since last week with people from across the … Read Full Article
A Voice for the Voiceless
Legislatively Speaking By Senator, Lena C. Taylor I’ve always considered myself a public servant, not a politician. As a public servant it is my duty to be innovative and find solutions for p … Read Full Article
“Message in the Music” Part 2: Kenny Gamble
I think it’s important to again let you know how I’m connected to Kenny Gamble. First and foremost, before I ever met him, I was a big fan of his music. Not only did I enjoy the music immensely, I wa … Read Full Article
Reports Of Discrimination More Than Triple At UW-Madison This Year
From January To June, Bias Response Team Received 66 Reports, 18 Reports Last Fall By Avory Brookins Reports of discrimination at the University of Wisconsin-Madison more than tripled this … Read Full Article