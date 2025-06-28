Milwaukee Set to Host Its Inaugural Diner en Blanc: A Night of Elegance, Magic, and Community on Saturday, August 30, 2025

Milwaukee is about to become the latest destination for one of the world’s most exclusive and enchanting events. Diner en Blanc, a global phenomenon known for its elegance, mystery, and unforgettable atmosphere, will make its debut in the city on Saturday, August 30, 2025. This iconic soirée promises a night like no other, where guests will gather in a stunning, yet undisclosed venue — the location to be revealed only at the last moment.

To participate in this highly anticipated first edition, individuals can sign up through the Fan List at milwaukee.dinerenblanc.com. By creating an account, attendees will be among the first to receive an exclusive invitation to join this extraordinary evening as soon as Phase 3 opens.

What sets Diner en Blanc apart is its festive, inclusive atmosphere — a uniquely French celebration of community, beauty, and style. True to tradition, the location remains a well-kept secret until the very last minute, adding an element of excitement and anticipation to the event.

Diner en Blanc is more than just a dinner; it’s an experience. Picture a sea of guests dressed in elegant white, sharing a gourmet meal, engaging in lively conversation, toasting to the city, dancing beneath the stars, and making new memories with old friends. At its heart, this event is about friendship and the magic of shared moments in a spectacular setting.

“We believe Milwaukee is the perfect place for such a dazzling event, especially as the demand for unique experiences continues to grow here,” says Michelle Ford, co-host of Diner en Blanc – Milwaukee.

This year’s Diner en Blanc International introduces a theme: Blooming Elegance. Under this theme, the event will embody white floral élégance and joie de vivre. Inspired by the timeless beauty of flowers, this year’s celebration invites guests to experience a soirée that is both refined and poetic, where every detail, from fashion to tablescapes, evokes grace, charm, and the blossoming magic of a perfect evening, à la française.

To preserve the unique experience of Diner en Blanc, every guest plays an essential role and must adhere to the following guidelines:

Dress code: A chic, all-white ensemble is a must. Elegance and creativity are highly encouraged!

Table setting: Everything must be white to maintain the signature aesthetic. French-influenced event, only wine and/or Champagne are served. In accordance with the City of Milwaukee’s alcohol laws and regulations, guests are not permitted to bring their own alcohol. However, guests wishing to enjoy wine or Champagne must reserve their selection online via Diner en Blanc’s e-store

Secrecy of the location: To keep the venue a secret until the last moment, guests will gather at a designated departure point and be escorted by a Diner en Blanc volunteer.

Cleanliness: In keeping with the event’s commitment to sustainability, guests must leave with all personal belongings, food leftovers, and any litter, ensuring the location remains as pristine as when they arrived.

Guests are to bring the following essentials:

• A table, two white chairs, a white tablecloth, and two white serviettes.

• A picnic basket filled with gourmet food, non-alcoholic beverages accompanied by proper stemware and white dinnerware.

o A catered picnic basket option, which can be picked up on-site, will be available for those who prefer not to pack their own. Guests wishing to do so must reserve online through Diner en Blanc’s e-store.

Diner en Blanc – Milwaukee gratefully acknowledges Chambord as the official National Partner of the inaugural edition of Diner en Blanc.

About the Hosts of Diner en Blanc – Milwaukee

The hosting team behind Diner en Blanc – Milwaukee is composed of Cecily Keys-Kelly and Demetra Morgan, both natives of Milwaukee, along with long-time residents Michelle Ford and Trenetta Pitts. Collectively, they have attended more than 20 Diner en Blanc events across the country and in the Caribbean. They also bring decades of event planning and management experience, strong community ties, and vast networks.

About Diner en Blanc

Diner en Blanc is so much more than an event. It’s a unique cultural movement that empowers friends of friends to gather and celebrate their shared passions for life, food, fashion, and community, year after year, with a pinch of mystery and a large serving of spontaneity. Elegantly dressed all in white, guests arrive at a secret location for a chic picnic en masse. They bring their own tables, chairs, picnic baskets—all the trimmings—to sit down with friends and make new connections in one of their city’s most beautiful public spaces. The location remains secret up until the very moment of arrival. Over the course of the evening, guests from all backgrounds eat, dance, and reconnect with the finer things in life, as they appreciate the night’s magical experience.

To this day, over 120 cities in 40 countries have joined the ever-growing and international network to celebrate gourmet cuisine, offer extraordinary entertainment, and bring together vibrant individuals and bon vivants around the world. While Diner en Blanc International is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, every event in every city is hosted by passionate local organizers who fell in love with the original Parisian concept and wanted to bring it home and dress it up with local flair. For more info, photos, and videos of Diner en Blanc events from around the world, visit dinerenblanc.com.

About Chambord

Chambord is a premium black raspberry liqueur produced in La Sistière in the Loire Valley of France in 1982. It is infused with 100% natural ingredients, which include black raspberries — the sweeter cousin of the red raspberry — blended with the complex flavors of black currant, Madagascan vanilla, Moroccan citrus peel, honey, and XO Cognac. With Chambord’s commitment to quality, this velvety liquor has been a must-have amongst bartenders and cocktail lovers worldwide. www.chambordliqueur.com

To keep up to date on event announcements, visit milwaukee.dinerenblanc.com

For media requests, interviews, or images, contact: Faithe Colas, VonCommunications at 414-588-0580 or media@milwaukee.dinerenblanc.com