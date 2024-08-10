You Will Not Steal My Joy

Say Something Real

Efforts to Discredit VP Harris Will Not Be Tolerated

By Michelle Bryant

On Beyonce’s 2022 Renaissance Album, the chart-topping hit “Break My Soul” was forever embedded in my playlist. The lyrics, which seemed to speak of a woman fighting for her mental health, well-being, and her joy, quietly became an anthem of sorts. The online publication switchedonpop.com said “The song draws from several places of inspiration: lyrically, it’s a cathartic dance-floor ode to liberation, soundtracking the current cultural moment that some have called the “Great Resignation.” In reading the review, I quickly understood “liberation.” I had to give more thought to the “Great Resignation.”

For those unfamiliar with the idiom, it’s relatively simple. The Great Resignation captured the period in 2021 when millions of workers in America quit their jobs. As COVID-19 was wreaking havoc on the lives of Americans, employees had a “come to Jesus” moment if you will. The concept of work-life balance became more entrenched in decisions about employment decisions and longevity. Folks took stock of wages, job dissatisfaction, dead-end positions, hostile workspaces, and the never-ending work week. In 2021, roughly 47 million people quit their jobs. They decided to make different choices. They chose their families, their dreams, peace, and themselves. I’ve decided to take a page from their playbook.

Since the announcement that President Joe Biden would not seek re-election, there has been a concerted attack to malign, discredit, sexualize, and diminish Vice President Kamala Harris. Now positioned to be the Democratic nominee for President of the United States, the misogyny lobbed at Harris has been appalling. She has been attacked for not bearing a child. Her intellectual abilities and racial identity have been challenged. Her gender has been described as negative. I could go on, there’s more. The attacks have been so vile, I’ve taken them personally.

When a Black woman’s academic and professional accomplishments are ridiculed and reduced to nothing more than an affirmative action hire, I take it personally. Donald Trump, the Republican male nominee for President, has a sexual assault conviction and 19 women willing to publicly accuse him of sexual assault. Yet, the treatment of these two candidates couldn’t be more different. To my embarrassment and dismay, there have been women who have also supported race and gender-based attacks on Vice President Harris. Somehow, they fail to realize that if they can do it to her, they can do it to them. It’s all overwhelming and exhausting to defend both Harris and women, overall. So, at least for now, I’ve decided to stop.

“You won’t break my soul. You won’t break my soul. I’m telling everybody…. Got motivation, I done found me a new foundation, I’m takin’ my new salvation, And I’ma build my own foundation”.

In other words, no one is going to steal this moment from me. As a little Black girl, who never imagined that the U.S. presidency could be a “Black job,” you won’t break my soul with hate and racism. As a woman and an African-American, no one will deny me the joy of seeing a woman running for President. I am thrilled for the girls and young women who get to witness this moment. I am sorry my mother is not here to witness this election. I am humbled by the women who fought that Kamala could run and I’ll be damned if anyone steals this moment from me.