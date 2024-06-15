WUWM 89.7 Eric Von Broadcast Fellow Wins Wisconsin Broadcasting Association Award

Milwaukee – Nadya Kelly, WUWM’s 2023-2024 Eric Von Broadcast Fellow, won a first-place award from the Wisconsin Broadcaster’s Association on May 4, 2024.

Kelly’s award, Best Use of Audio in Radio News, was for a story called “This Wisconsin high school band prepared for over a year to march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade,” which recounted the Greendale High School Marching Band’s journey to the parade.

“I felt so happy to learn that I had won a WBA award for Best Use of Audio in Radio News! What originally drew me to audio journalism was the great potential audio has to bring a news story to life, so it feels really special to win an award that strongly resonates with my own goals as a journalist,” Kelly told WUWM.

“Winning this award also makes me feel grateful for all the support I received from WUWM. Since starting the fellowship back in September, I have grown in so many ways as a journalist, and that’s largely due to all of the people who have taught me and inspired me throughout my time here. I love learning all the ways that our team crafts in-depth, thoughtful stories while also being encouraged to bring my own creativity and perspective to the stories that I’ve told as the Eric Von Fellow,” Kelly continued.

Von Fellows receive a year-long, paid experience preparing news stories for broadcast and digital platforms. The combination of mentorship with WUWM’s award-winning broadcast team and on-the-job training is designed to launch Von Fellow’s journalism careers in Milwaukee and beyond.

“We are so proud of Nadya for winning this award. As a young radio journalist, winning first place for best use of audio in a radio news story is an incredible testament to her growing talent in creating audio-rich content,” shared David Lee, general manager of WUWM.

The Eric Von Broadcast Fellowship fosters diversity and inclusion in the Milwaukee media landscape by seeking and nurturing aspiring journalists who reflect underrepresented voices in our communities.

About WUWM:

WUWM 89.7 Milwaukee’s NPR is southeastern Wisconsin’s premiere public radio source for fact-based, independent news and entertainment programming. As a listener-funded radio station, WUWM serves the public by offering high-quality, in-depth local reporting that informs, inspires, and connects the community. Beyond local programs like Lake Effect and Bubbler Talk, listeners can hear the best national offerings from the affiliate networks National Public Radio, Public Radio International, and American Public Media. Founded in 1964, WUWM 89.7 has been a staple in the Milwaukee community for almost 60 years.

WUWM is licensed to the University Of Wisconsin Board Of Regents and operated by the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee College of Letters and Science.