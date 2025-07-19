Wisconsin Students Shine at 2025 NAACP ACT-SO Competition

By Michelle Bryant

Charlotte, North Carolina – Talented students from Milwaukee and Dane County proudly represented Wisconsin at the 2025 NAACP ACT-SO (Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics) competition, an annual national event celebrating academic and artistic excellence among African American high school youth.

Founded in 1978 by renowned journalist Vernon Jarrett, father of former Obama Senior Advisor Valerie Jarrett, ACT-SO was created to encourage high academic and cultural achievement among Black youth. The program, sponsored by the NAACP, has grown into a prestigious competition drawing thousands of participants each year from across the United States. Students compete in categories spanning the sciences, humanities, performing arts, visual arts, business, and more.

This year’s national finals were hosted in Charlotte, North Carolina, gathering 600 outstanding regional winners from across the country, including students Nicole Hayes (NAACP Milwaukee Branch) and Davon Wells and Brian Britt Jr. (NAACP Dane County Branch). The competition serves as both a showcase and a celebration of Black excellence in a variety of disciplines, ranging from biology and chemistry to poetry, dance, and entrepreneurship. Wisconsin was represented in categories that included painting, oratory, drawing, original essay, and written poetry.

Dr. LaKeshia Myers and Michelle Bryant, Milwaukee ACT-SO Chair and Co-Chair, respectively, along with Laura Stephenson, Dane County ACT-SO Chair, and Dane County ACT-SO Committee member Taylor Bailey, lauded the students’ participation and preparation to get them to the national competition. Myers, a 2002 ACT-SO participant, said, “The competition highlights student achievement outside of the arena of sports, creating an opportunity to celebrate and cheer on academic and artistic skills.”

Students prepared and presented projects, performances, or portfolios in their chosen categories. Participants also attended masterclasses, networking events, and workshops led by industry professionals and celebrities. While Wisconsin didn’t bring home the gold medal this year, these students returned home inspired, ready to continue their academic journey and prepare for next year. The 2026 ACT-SO Competition will be held in Chicago, and interested students should contact their local NAACP chapters to learn more about how to be involved. To view the 2025 ACT-SO Awards Ceremony and see the full list of medalists, visit: https://naacp.org/our-work/youth-programs/act-so-achievement-program