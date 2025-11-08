Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus Concludes Statewide Listening Tour Report

By Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus

Over the last two months, the Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus embarked on an historic statewide listening tour, traveling to Green Bay, Racine, Madison, Milwaukee, and Beloit. The tour was designed to place Black voices at the center of the legislative process while building a Black policy agenda that reflects shared statewide concerns. At each stop, community members expressed frustrations, hopes, and solutions for issues that resonate across Wisconsin.

For decades Black Wisconsinites have called for policies that create real economic opportunity and independence. Too often, those priorities have been sidelined. This tour was about deeply listening and being intentional to the people most affected by systemic shortcomings, while recognizing that many of these issues affect all Wisconsinites.

Green Bay – September 15

The tour opened in Green Bay, where participants prioritized education and economic stability. Residents expressed concerns about literacy rates among children and called for more robust civic education and environmental protections. Several speakers demanded greater accountability for school voucher programs and emphasized the role of collective bargaining in strengthening local economies. In addition, residents expressed concerns on navigating new industries and technology, such as artificial intelligence, in order to promote economic opportunity and safety for communities.

Criminal justice reform also emerged as a central theme. Community members talked about the cycles of mass incarceration and the importance of programs that help people successfully reintegrate after serving their sentences. Residents noted that while Black Wisconsinites are disproportionately impacted, these challenges ultimately affect the entire community’s economic health.

Racine – September 16

The Racine meeting drew a passionate crowd focused on poverty, inequality, and fair governance. Attendees spoke candidly about the difficulty of breaking out of poverty without systemic support and the need to defend diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

Discussions turned repeatedly to fair electoral maps and voting rights as foundations for meaningful change. “If our voices aren’t protected, our communities can’t move forward,” one participant said. Concerns about mass incarceration, climate change, raising wages, and improving public education illustrated that the community’s needs are both local and statewide.

Madison – September 22

The capital city’s town hall highlighted infrastructure and public health as top priorities. Residents urged lawmakers to repair roads and create safer, more spacious construction zones during highway maintenance. Literacy development, especially among children, drew significant discussion, with participants calling for both traditional public-school support and innovative public charters like One City.

Mental health and suicide prevention efforts were described as urgent needs, along with gun violence reduction and expanded Medicaid options. Community members spoke about disparities in aging resources, housing access, and the need for programs that empower youth and minority-owned businesses. These conversations reflected a holistic vision of a healthier, more economically vibrant Wisconsin.

Milwaukee – October 2

In the state’s largest city, attendees addressed mental health, youth support, incarceration, and healthcare affordability. Civic engagement and voting rights were recurring themes, as well as the urgent need to address homelessness and economic mobility for low-income families.

The city’s residents also voiced frustration over vacant buildings and neighborhood disinvestment. “When our neighborhoods thrive, all of Wisconsin benefits,” one attendee said. The discussions underscored the point that inequity in Wisconsin’s largest city has ripple effects across the state.

Beloit – October 30

The final stop in Beloit brought together residents and local leaders eager to talk about fair representation, economic opportunity, and sustainable growth. Farmers discussed the challenges facing Black agricultural workers and the need for state investment in farming and trade skills training. Calls for affordable housing, integrity within the criminal justice system, and climate change action were voiced repeatedly.

Participants also raised concerns about rising construction costs and tariffs, which impact not only Black-owned businesses but the region’s overall economic health.

Common Threads Across Wisconsin

Across all five town halls, several themes emerged:

Education and Literacy – Residents across the state called for fully funded public schools, and improved literacy programs. Economic Opportunity & Affordability – From wage increases to small business support, communities emphasized the need for sustainable economic growth. Healthcare and Mental Health – Affordable healthcare and mental health resources were seen as critical statewide priorities. Criminal Justice Reform – Calls to address mass incarceration, sentencing disparities, and support for reintegration echoed in every city. Democracy and Civic Engagement – Fair maps and voting rights protections were central to residents’ vision for a more just state. Environmental and Infrastructure Needs – Climate change, road repair, and sustainable housing were recognized as issues connecting urban and rural communities alike.

A Shared Wisconsin Agenda

While Black Wisconsinites are more impacted by these issues due to historic and systemic inequities, the listening tour clearly showed that these are Wisconsin issues, not only Black issues. Education, economic stability, and healthcare are universally important. The tour revealed that by centering those who are disproportionately affected, lawmakers can create solutions that uplift the entire state.

“The voices we heard are not calling for special treatment,” Senator Drake concluded. “They are calling for fairness, opportunity, and dignity; values shared by every Wisconsinite.”

The findings from this listening tour will guide the Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus as it builds a Black policy agenda that bridges communities and strengthens the state as a whole in 2026. For those who were not able to attend, you can still share your concerns and input through this online survey here, Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus Listening Tour Input Form or on our website at legis.wisconsin/wlbc