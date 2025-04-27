Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus Condemns Musk and Trump Closing Congressionally Approved Minority Business Development Agency Wisconsin Office

MADISON, WI – This week, the Trump Administration announced the closure of the Wisconsin Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) Business Center, which provides small business owners with technical assistance, assisting with access to capital and contracts, and supporting job creation and retention. The Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus is providing the following statement:

“Following years of record Black business growth and low unemployment, the Trump Administration is closing a critical engine that supports entrepreneurship and job growth in our nation. The MBDA has an historic record of bipartisan support dating back to its creation under President Nixon, who acknowledged the significant contributions minority business enterprises give to the nation’s economy and overall welfare. This agency has continued to receive support from Democrats and Republicans, and in 2021, under the Bi-Partisan Infrastructure Law, became a permanent agency and expanded its services to Wisconsin under the leadership of US Senator Tammy Baldwin.”

“The administration owes Wisconsin’s Black business owners, entrepreneurs, and workers an explanation as to why a key resource supporting their growth to achieving the American Dream is being jeopardized. The MBDA has been instrumental in helping Black entrepreneurs create jobs, access new markets, and contribute significantly to our economy, including accessing $1.5 billion in capital along with creating and retaining 23,000 jobs in 2024.”

“We want to make it abundantly clear that President Trump’s and Elon Musk’s actions do not put “America First.” This is undermining qualified and deserving business owners and entrepreneurs who work tirelessly to contribute to the greatness of our state and nation.”

The Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus stands in solidarity with Senator Baldwin, continuing to demand answers and accountability from the Trump Administration. We join her call for detailed documentation of Commerce Secretary Lutnick’s actions and the potential fallout for minority small business owners.

Members of the Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus include Senator Dora Drake (Chair), Representative Sequanna Taylor (Vice Chair), Representative Margaret Arney (Secretary), Assembly Assistant Minority Leader Representative Kalan Haywood II (Treasurer), Senator LaTonya Johnson, Representative Shelia Stubbs, Representative Supreme Moore Omokunde, Representative Darrin Madison, Representative Amaad Rivera-Wagner, and Representative Russell Goodwin.