What in the Whoville Is Going On?

Say Something Real

The Continued Commercialization of the Holidays

By Michelle Bryant

As the holiday season approaches, the air fills with the nostalgic sounds of classic Christmas movies, and for many, Charles M. Schulz’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” is at the top of that list. This beloved special has been a part of my life since its debut in 1965. Over the last few years, that has changed due to its acquisition by Apple TV+.

In a world where streaming services are vying for our attention and money, Apple TV+’s decision to purchase the rights to “A Charlie Brown Christmas” just feels Grinchy. Much like the famous green character, who sought to steal Christmas from the Whos of Whoville, it feels as though these streaming platforms are snatching away the joy and accessibility of holiday classics.

The Grinch, in his quest to understand the true meaning of Christmas, had to learn the hard way that the holiday spirit is not found in material possessions but in love, togetherness, and celebration. As a kid, that’s what it felt like to gather around the television to watch Charlie Brown and his sad little Christmas tree. Those moments created lifelong memories that sadly will no longer be universally accessible to families. It feels almost contrary to the spirit of the season to have to pay to enjoy what many see as a rite of passage each December.

Apple’s acquisition is not just limited to “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” The tech giant has also secured rights to other Peanuts specials, which means that families will have to navigate the waters of multiple streaming subscriptions just to watch a handful of classics. This is a stark contrast to the past when these specials were broadcast freely on television, allowing everyone, irrespective of their financial situation, to partake in the holiday cheer. The idea that these films could become exclusive content feels reminiscent of the Grinch’s attempt to hoard Christmas for himself, denying the Whos their joy.

But there is a bigger consideration. In a time when many families are facing economic struggles, the decision to put holiday classics behind a paywall feels particularly disheartening. The holidays should be a time of joy, not a reminder of financial limitations. Just as the Grinch learns that Christmas doesn’t come from a store, we should remember that the heart of the holiday season lies in togetherness and shared experiences, not in subscription fees.

I know times are changing and I am aware that there are also a few free opportunities to watch these classics. As we embrace the digital age and the convenience of streaming services, it just seems that we are losing many of the simple joys. So many things these days are commercialized, commodified, and owned by someone. Thinking it through, I am reminded why Kwanzaa is so important.

Created in 1966 by Maulana Ron Karenga, Kwanzaa is a week-long celebration of family and community. Whether we come together to share a meal, honor our ancestors, or celebrate African and African American culture, we are able to capture the true meaning of the season.

This holiday, I wish that we all can connect and capture the lessons that keep us grounded and help us to be decent to one another. Whether a family cartoon or a larger celebration, we are creating memories and traditions for future generations.