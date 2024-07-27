Vice President Harris’s Entry Into the Presidential Race Signals a Game Changer

By Karen Stokes

The energy was palpable as approximately 3,000 supporters gathered for Vice President Kamala Harris’ inaugural rally of her presidential campaign, some traveling from as far as Iowa to witness this historic event at West Allis Central High School.

“Kamala is the candidate that Americans have been waiting for,” said Milwaukee resident and Harris supporter Cliff Westbrook.

On Sunday, President Joe Biden announced he was withdrawing from the race and endorsed Harris.

“I think that he made a hard but good decision. It takes a real leader to unselfishly do what’s best for the country and party. It’s obvious that he thought he could see his candidacy through,” said Democrat, Annette Jackson.

To begin the rally, Harris took time to express gratitude to President Biden while touting his accomplishments. “One of the greatest honors of my life was to serve as Vice President to Joe Biden,” she said. “In one term as president, he has already surpassed the legacy of most presidents who served two terms in office.”

Milwaukee resident Jennifer Brown shared her admiration, “With Biden being in the Presidential seat for four years, and Vice President for eight years, he has already contributed so much to this country and now he’s passing the torch and it’s so amazing to be able to be in this experience. We’re making history.”

Another history-making fact: according to the campaign, Harris raised $126 million since Sunday which includes $81 million in just the first 24 hours since Biden’s exit, making it the largest one-day fundraising amount for any candidate in history.

“We just had the best 24 hours of grassroots fundraising in presidential candidate history. We are a people-powered campaign. That’s how you know we will be a people’s first presidency,” Harris said.

As of July 23, Harris has secured over 1,976 delegates needed to become the Democratic nominee. Harris already has the endorsement of 42 of 47 Dem Senators, 186 of 212 Dem Reps, all Dem Governors, almost all state party chairs, 11 labor unions, and numerous large Democratic organizations.

“The path to the White House goes through Wisconsin to win in Wisconsin we’re counting on you here in Milwaukee,” she rallied. “You helped us win in 2020, and in 2024 we will win again.”

This was the fifth visit Harris has made to the battleground state of Wisconsin this year.

SEIU of Wisconsin union organizer Erica Hunt said, “I’m here because I want to support the administration that supports the working class people like us. I stand with Harris, she’s about holding people accountable, she also stands for working people to make sure they have their collective bargaining abilities.”

“This campaign is focused on two different visions. One is focused on the future, the other is focused on the past. We are focused on a future where every person has an opportunity not just to get by but to get ahead. Where every worker has the opportunity to join a union,” Harris emphasized.

“Do we want to live in a country of freedom, compassion, and rule of law, or a country of chaos, fear, and hate?” Harris said. “I will proudly put my record up against his any day of the week.”

Referring to her record as a prosecutor Harris said, “In those roles, I took on perpetrators of all kinds: predators who abused women, fraudsters who ripped off consumers, cheaters who broke the rules for their own gain, so hear me when I say, I know Donald Trump’s type.”

Currently, the Harris campaign is still vetting potential running mates.

“When our middle class is strong, America is strong,” Harris proclaimed. “Building up the middle class will be the defining goal for my presidency.”

Harris’s closing remarks to the exuberant crowd were “When we fight, we win!”

Although it’s early, with only a little over 100 days until Election Day, a new national poll from Reuters and Ipsos shows Harris with a two-point lead over Trump, 44% to 42%.