Common Threads for Cancer: Milwaukee Fashion Show Unites Community in the Fight Against Cancer

By Karen Stokes

Inspired by a passion for fashion and compassion for people living with cancer, Nichole Muex, a plus-size model for over 12 years, is creating an unforgettable event that brings people together to support the fight against cancer.

Common Threads for Cancer is a fashion show dedicated to raising awareness, fostering community support, celebrating the resilience of cancer patients, and highlighting the vital role of unity in the fight against cancer.

Muex was motivated to create Common Threads for Cancer as a powerful tribute born from a daughter’s love for her mother.

“Ten years ago, my mom Carolyn passed away from pancreatic cancer, and since then, I’ve continued to see cancer affecting more and more people,” Muex said. “As I began paying closer attention, I realized that cancer doesn’t care about your background or the differences we tend to focus on.”

“Since this marks the 10th anniversary of her passing, I felt it was the perfect time to honor her memory through this event,” she said.

The event, Common Threads for Cancer Fashion Show, will be held on Sunday, November 9, 2025, at The Clybourn (2202 W Clybourn) and features a runway show, presentations, and refreshments. Doors open for early access at 3 PM, and the runway show kicks off at 4 PM. Hosted by Jamila Carney with special guest 414BigFrank.

More than just a runway event, the Common Threads for Cancer Awareness Fashion Show is a powerful community gathering. By weaving together survivors, families, healthcare professionals, local designers, and supporters, the show demonstrates that cancer is a common thread that transcends race, age, gender, social status, and background. It offers a space for shared stories, solidarity, and strength—reminding everyone that no one faces cancer alone.

The show will feature nine designers, each assigned a specific cancer awareness color. For example, pancreatic cancer is represented by purple, so the designer with that color will create a collection inspired by it. While designers were encouraged to select their own models, as many already have established working relationships, there was also an open model call. The show will feature more than 30 models.

“The designers that I picked are designers that I’ve worked with in my fashion career here in Milwaukee, and I also know that they all, in some form or fashion, have been affected by cancer,” Muex said.

In partnership with the Medical College of Wisconsin, a doctor will be present to speak about cancer awareness and prevention, and Muex is producing a video titled The Common Thread for Cancer that will premiere during the event.

“What I’ve done is gather people from different cultures and backgrounds. For instance, I have a woman from Russia, I have a Korean woman, I have young people, old people, I have Christians and other religious backgrounds, just showing again that cancer is a common thread despite our differences,” she said.

Tickets:

•$50 – General Admission

•$60 – General Admission with Complimentary Drinks

•$85 – VIP Experience

•Tickets are available through Nichole Muex on Facebook, by emailingcommonthreads4cancer@gmail.com, or at Jazzy Rae’ Jewels (4307 W. Vliet St.).

Follow CommonThreads4Cancer on Facebook and Instagram for updates.