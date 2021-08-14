United in Faith Worldwide!

Jehovah’s Witnesses Hold Global Virtual Event in 240 Lands, 500+ Languages

Breaking a century-old tradition, the largest convention organization in the world has moved its annual in-person event to a virtual format for the second time in as many years, canceling nearly 6,000 conventions in 240 lands.

For more than 100 years, Wisconsin has experienced thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses from all over the Midwest streaming into its hotels and restaurants during their convention days each summer.

In 2020, the pandemic unexpectedly interrupted that tradition moving the international religious organization to cancel in-person conventions throughout the world and launch a global virtual event. This was a first for Jehovah’s Witnesses, who have held public conventions in stadiums, arenas, convention centers, and theaters around the world since 1897.

“Powerful by Faith!” is the theme of the 2021 global event, continuing to be delivered in more than 500 languages to households throughout the globe during August 2021, uniting some 15-20 million people in 240 countries. Since the convention is typically held from Friday through Sunday, the program is available in six installments corresponding to morning and afternoon sessions.

Sunday morning’s session will highlight the symposium “Imitate Women of Strong Faith!” This presentation, focused on the courageous acts of some of the many notable women of faith from Bible times and the 20th century, will show the high value God places on women regardless of their age, culture, or economic standing. Madison, Wisconsin, resident Lauren Araya is especially looking forward to this symposium.

“If they were alive today, I know many women of the Bible would have priceless advice and inspiring experiences to share that would strengthen my own faith. This symposium will provide a unique experience to get to know them better,” she commented.

The two-part feature film, “Daniel: A Lifetime of Faith,” also tops Lauren’s list of long-anticipated parts of the program. In it, viewers will see the prophet Daniel’s strong faith as he reacts to temptations, trials, ridicule, and the threat of death.

“As a visual learner, the Bible dramas have always been a true highlight of the convention for me. It’s one thing to read about Daniel in the Bible but being able to visualize his faith in action will be a real boost for me, especially after this past year of uncertainties,” she said.

Fellow Madison resident Meagan Brown added: “I love the Bible dramas because they make Bible accounts and Bible characters come alive! They help me to see those in the Bible as real people.”

The planning and translation of a program of this magnitude takes months of effort. With the uncertainty of whether it would be safe to bring thousands of people together in cities around the world, the organization opted for a virtual platform for the second consecutive year. However, the move has not curbed the enthusiasm for the annual event. Congregations around the world are inviting the public to join them in this historic occasion.

“Faith has helped our global brotherhood to continue to thrive even during a pandemic,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “Our faith will continue to unite us in worship—even virtually—as millions gather in private homes around the world to enjoy a powerful and inspiring spiritual program.”

All are invited to attend the event by going to www.jw.org on the web or JW Broadcasting on the free JW Library app available for iOS or Android, or on streaming platforms like ROKU TV, Apple TV, and others. The program is free and accessible to all. The schedule for download and global streaming is listed below.

For more information, please contact Jehovah’s Witnesses United States at (718) 560-5600 or pid@jw.org.