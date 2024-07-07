Three-Day Program Promises Only Good News

One of the largest organizations of global organizers will once again draw thousands to Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. – In a world where a steady stream of bad news is now the norm, a three-day public event is promising to deliver only good news.

Beginning the weekend of July 5-7, 2024, Jehovah’s Witnesses are returning to their assembly hall in Janesville for the annual religious conference. This year’s theme is “Declare the Good News!”

The free event is expected to draw more than 8,700 attendees over the course of six consecutive weekends – fueling the city’s economy with spending at local stores, hotels and restaurants.

Known as one of the largest convention organizations in the world, in 2023 the Witnesses held more than 6,000 conventions globally that were attended by nearly 13 million people.

“Our three-day conventions are a summer highlight,” said Richard Borden, a local spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “These gatherings foster a family-like atmosphere conducive to learning, worship and fellowship with friends, both old and new. We love that we are coming back to Janesville for these conventions; the city is always welcoming.”

The “Declare the Good News!” convention program will present Bible-based videos, talks and interviews, including a two-part video drama depicting the Gospels’ record of events surrounding the birth of Jesus Christ on Friday and Saturday morning, as well as a live baptism on Saturday. On Sunday, the featured talk “Why We Don’t Fear Bad News” will help attendees learn why millions have found reasons to feel secure and confident despite world conditions.

Prior to each convention, local congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses will engage in a campaign to distribute invitations to community members for this free event.

Admission is open to the public, and no collections are taken. For more information on the program or to find other convention dates and locations, visit jw.org.