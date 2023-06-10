Special Campaign for Russian Speaking Individuals in Illinois and Wisconsin

Volunteers from Across North America to Participate in A Russian Bible Education Initiative

During the month of June, more than 500 Russian-speaking Jehovah’s Witnesses from across North America will visit communities throughout the greater Chicago and Milwaukee areas to participate in a Russian-language Bible education initiative. Together with about 250 local volunteers, they’ll share the Bible’s message of peace, unity, com-fort and hope with those who understand one of the most-spoken Slavic languages in the United States.

“Some residents who fled my homeland are angry over world events, and afraid,” said Alsu Musina, who, together with her family, moved to a Russian-language congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Milwaukee. “Our Bible education campaign inspires hope for a peaceful future, which is good news we all need.”

Northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin are home to the largest group of Russian speakers in the Midwest, including those from Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Russia, Latvia and other countries. Local Russian and Ukrainian congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses will host the visiting volunteers and work together with them during this special campaign.

“I am Ukrainian, and my husband is Russian,” said Cedarburg, Wisconsin, resident Svetlana Shefer, another volunteer who will be participating. “We are excited to share the Bible’s message of a better world in our mother tongue, encouraging our Slavic-born neighbors to investigate and benefit from Scriptural comfort.”

Efforts will be made to reach Russian-speaking individuals at their homes and you may also see Witnesses in downtown settings standing next to literature carts featuring Bible-based literature in Russian and other languages.

“We are eager to be a part of this Bible education initiative. Who doesn’t appreciate encouragement in the language of their heart?” said Eric Heinze, of Pewaukee, Wisconsin.

To learn more about Jehovah’s Witnesses, their history, beliefs and activities, visit their official website jw.org, featuring content in more than 1,000 languages.