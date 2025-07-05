Tobacco Retailers: Protect Your Community and Business by Checking IDs at all Times

There’s a growing problem in Milwaukee. More underage teens have had easy access to tobacco this summer, the result of illegal sales of tobacco by retailers. The legal age to purchase tobacco in the U.S. is 21 years old.

The problem was revealed during compliance checks conducted in June by teen participants in the Wisconsin Wins Program administered by the Wisconsin African American Tobacco Prevention Network and Wisconsin Tobacco Prevention and Poverty Network. Wisconsin Wins is a campaign that uses a science-based strategy to decrease youth access to tobacco products and help retailers avoid fines.

Time after time youth Wins participants in Milwaukee were able to purchase tobacco with ease. Over a three week period in June, a whopping 33% compliance checks in the city resulted in illegal sales of tobacco to minors. The rate of sales had dropped in Milwaukee from 27% in 2023 to 16% last year before this year’s increase.

“It was way too easy to buy tobacco. All I did was ask and they gave it to me,” said a 17-year-old female Wins participant from Milwaukee.

It’s not as if the teens, who are 16 or 17 years old, were out trying to fool retailers. The teens are trained to tell the clerk their age and also show their ID if either is asked.

For those who sell tobacco to minors, there is a hefty fine of $691 from the Milwaukee Police Department. For stores surviving on slim margins, that’s a big blow. More importantly, selling to a minor can help them begin what can become a lifelong and deadly addiction.

Tobacco use during adolescence has negative effects on brain development and increases the risk of future addiction and mental health issues.

“It’s important not to sell tobacco to minors because they don’t need it and it kills their brain cells more and more every time they smoke tobacco,” said a 16-year-old male Wins participant.

To help retailers avoid the fines and also protect the health of youth in the community, the Wisconsin Wins program offers free training for retailers through WiTobaccoCheck.org.

In addition, the Wisconsin African American Tobacco Prevention Network and Wisconsin Tobacco Prevention and Poverty Network, both based in Milwaukee, host tobacco retailer trainings to help owners and clerks learn how to avoid illegal sales of tobacco, learn about unauthorized vaping products and speak with law enforcement about other issues. Learn about upcoming training here.

The key message to retailers: Check IDs at all times and the legal age to purchase tobacco is 21. The health of future generations is at risk. To learn more about the Wisconsin Wins program visit WiWins.org. For free help to quit using tobacco call the Wisconsin Quit Line at 1-800-Quit-Now, visit WiQuitLine.org or text VAPEFREE to 873373.