December 15 Deadline for Health Insurance Coverage to Start January 1, 2023

People encouraged to sign up for health insurance coverage on Healthcare.gov before December 15 for benefits to start January 1, 2023

MILWAUKEE– There is one week left for consumers to sign up for Healthcare.gov Marketplace insurance coverage to get a full year of benefits starting January 1, 2023. While December 15 is the deadline for consumers to sign up for coverage with a January 1 start date, the Healthcare.gov Open Enrollment season runs until January 15.

After four years of declining enrollment in Milwaukee County, the last plan year (2022) marked positive change with increased enrollment. There was an upswing statewide with 212,209 Marketplace Plan selections, amounting to a year-over-year 10.7% increase in Wisconsin and a 3.7% increase in Milwaukee County likely due in part to more affordable health insurance premiums and generous subsidies for individuals and families.

“Cost should never be a concern when you’re talking about your health or that of a family member,” said Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge. “I urge Wisconsinites to shop the marketplace to find a plan that covers services they need and that they can afford.”

More low-cost health insurance options are now available, and more Wisconsinites qualify for “discounts” (or subsidies) this year. The Inflation Reduction Act extended the extra financial help on Healthcare.gov added in 2021, which helps to lower monthly premiums for all income levels and means more middle- and higher-income households qualify for financial help.

“We are thrilled to see another year of affordable plans and hope consumers continue to take advantage of these options,” said Justin Rivas, Director of Community Health for the Milwaukee Health Care Partnership (MHCP) and project manager of the Milwaukee Enrollment Network (MKEN). “Adequate, accessible, and affordable health insurance coverage is critical to improving the health and wellbeing of individuals and our community.”

Insurance options and prices change from year to year. If prices have been unaffordable in the past, consumers are encouraged to check again, given the increased financial support available.

“Insurance is complicated, and options change year to year. That’s why our navigators offer free, unbiased help to ensure everyone has access to the best plan for their situation,” said Allison Espeseth, Director for Covering Wisconsin, who oversees the Wisconsin health insurance navigator program and co-sponsors MKEN. “We encourage residents who do not have coverage or are seeking more affordable health insurance to take advantage of the free, local help available through Covering Wisconsin and other enrollment assisters during this enrollment period, and really, anytime they need help throughout the year.”

There is free, local help available to all people. Visit HealthyMKE.com or call the 2-1-1 Helpline (877-947-2211) to find an expert. Help is available in person, by phone, or by chat. Healthcare.gov Open Enrollment runs November 1, 2022, through January 15, 2023.