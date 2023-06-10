The Top 5 NBA Players in The Game

By Charles Collier

I have compiled a list of my top players in the NBA today.

GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO Giannis is simply the best two-way player in the world. PERIOD. He is one of three NBA players to win MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season. In case you are wondering, the other two are Jordan and Olajuwon. His combination of strength, speed and agility makes him the total package. His performance in game six of the 2021 NBA Championship Series was legendary. He scored 50 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, blocked five shots and won his first NBA title.

NIKOLA JOKIC The two-time MVP 2023 NBA play-off performance has been extraordinary. He is averaging 30.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 10.1 assists. That’s right, he has averaged a triple double in this year’s play-offs. His play making ability and shooting make Denver the favorite to win it’s first title. The only weakness in Jokic’s game is, he is an average defender at best. I opine, you can’t be the best player in the game, if you don’t defend well.

JIMMY BUTLER Jimmy Butler plays his best basketball when the lights are the brightest. Butler is the heart and soul of the Miami Heat and when he is playing well Miami has a good chance to beat any opponent. Jimmy Butler is one of the best closers in the game today.

JOEL EMBIID Joel Embiid led the league in scoring and was named NBA MVP; however, until he leads his team to an NBA Championship he won’t be in the conversation of the best player in the NBA.

STEPHEN CURRY Stephen Curry is a nine-time NBA All-Star and nine-time All-NBA selection including four times on the first team. The two-time NBA MVP has led the Warriors to four NBA championships. Many consider Curry the best shooter in the history of the NBA. No lead is insurmountable with Curry on your team. Curry’s impact on the game has been tremendous and his success is one of the main reasons the NBA has become a three-point shooting league.