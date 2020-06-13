The Rainbow Movement Pays Tribute to one of its Original Members, Paul “Bear” Vasquez, the Double Rainbow Guy

Founder William Ulrich credits Vasquez with inspiring him to build an organization that does good in this world

To millions of YouTube viewers and Jimmy Kimmel fans, Paul “Bear” Vasquez was simply the over-the-top Double Rainbow Guy, a viral video sensation. But to William Ulrich, Vasquez was an inspiration. An original member of Ulrich’s The Rainbow Movement, Vasquez is the reason this group is focused on raising awareness and money for worthwhile causes. Vasquez passed away in May 2020 from COVID-19.

The Rainbow Movement is dedicated to facilitating miraculous results. The initiatives it supports, called Rainbow Projects, vary from an online Miracle Film Festival to provide a venue to filmmakers, and various programs including The Haven which serves individuals with disabilities.

Rainbows brought them together

Ulrich first discovered Vasquez after having a powerful experience.

“I was retired and trying to figure out what to do with my life when I saw the most incredible rainbow I have ever seen,” Ulrich recalled. “It started miles away, and as I watched, it moved towards me, eventually stopping a couple hundred feet from where I was standing. I had never seen a rainbow move before, so I started looking around on the Internet to see if there was information about what I had seen.”

“I discovered links to Paul Vasquez. I hadn’t heard of him before or seen the video that made him famous. So, I decided to contact him.”

The two met in person and became good friends.

“I asked him if he would like to come to Florida for a while and help me figure out what I’m supposed to be doing, based on my belief that the rainbow I saw might be some sort of message from a higher power. He agreed and said God sent the rainbow to me so we could do things together.”

Ulrich continued, “I was in the middle of trying to figure out how to put another business together to make money. He had no interest in money. He only wanted to live life. He taught me that money is not as important as I thought. I believed this was an opportunity of a lifetime for both of us: to work together to make the world a better place.”

Their conversations inspired The Rainbow Movement, which was created to raise money for worthwhile causes. And although Vasquez ultimately returned to his home in California, his impact on Ulrich’s life remains strong.

“Knowing him and spending a few months with him changed my life forever. He helped set me on a path of simply doing good things in the world. This very gentle person was destined to change people’s lives for the better, especially mine.”

Carrying Vasquez’s message of hope and inspiration

Through The Rainbow Movement, Ulrich is determined to honor Vasquez’s legacy.

“Rainbows are purposeful, meaningful proof we are being guided in the right direction, and Bear inspired me to move forward and do good in the world,” he reflected. “We want to open people’s consciousness. Rainbows give you the power to make good things happen.”

One such initiative currently supported by The Rainbow Movement is the grassroots National Health Insurance Plan, a proposed option designed to save billions of dollars; and more importantly, to save lives.

Another is The Haven, an organization that enhances quality of life for people with disabilities by encouraging independence, championing inclusion and advocating for their individual rights.

“The Haven was one of the first organizations The Rainbow Movement tried to get behind,” recalled Ulrich. “Bear would be pleased that we are raising money for The Haven in his honor.”

Visit https://thehavensrq.org/ to honor Vasquez’s legacy with a donation. And follow The Rainbow Movement at www.RainbowRedemption.com to get news about all of the organizations they are trying to help.