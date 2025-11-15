The Power and Peril of Political Rhetoric

Say Something Real

By Michelle Bryant

In this politically charged and information-saturated world, the words we use to talk about politics matter. Whether discussing the recent government shutdown, healthcare policy, or community safety, the language we choose does not just express our feelings or ideas; it actively shapes public understanding and political realities. It is crucial, then, to be both deliberate and conscientious in our political conversations, especially when frustration or disappointment tempts us into broad generalizations or inaccurate accusations.

Rhetoric, which is the art of effective or persuasive communication, is not just about what we say, but how we say it. The words we choose, the tone we adopt, and the framing of our arguments have consequences. In politics, rhetoric can inform, inspire, and rally people to action. But it can also mislead, divide, or even undermine the very causes we care about.

For example, when people claim, “the Democrats caved on protecting the Affordable Care Act,” they often overlook the complexity of legislative politics. In reality, a small percentage of Democrats might have sided with Republicans to pass a particular bill, but the majority stood firm. Painting the entire party with a broad brush not only misrepresents the facts but also discourages people from recognizing the ongoing efforts of those who continue to fight for working-class Americans. This kind of rhetoric can have real costs: it sows division, erodes trust in organizations or political parties, and makes collective action more difficult.

To further illustrate my point, consider how we discuss sensitive issues like crime in the African-American community. Often, internal dialogues meant to address community challenges are seized upon and weaponized by political opponents. I have frequently lamented that our words, or rhetoric, can be taken out of context and used by figures like the Trump administration to justify aggressive, militarized interventions, such as sending in the National Guard or federal troops.

This is not just a matter of misinterpretation; it is a deliberate tactic. By reframing community concern as a crisis requiring outside control, those seeking to abuse power can justify policies that may harm rather than help our communities. Here, the language originally intended for internal reflection and problem-solving is twisted to serve an entirely different agenda.

Given these realities, it is more important than ever to choose our words with care. Expressing frustration or disappointment is natural, but we must avoid rhetoric that inadvertently undermines our own causes, provides ammunition for those who would use our words against us, and could lead to our own peril. This does not mean we should be silent about problems or injustices. Rather, it means being precise, fair, and constructive in our criticism, always mindful of the broader context and the potential consequences of our language. Rhetoric shapes reality. We must ensure that what we say is grounded in and reflective of reality.