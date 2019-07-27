The Medical College of Wisconsin Held their Second Annual Cancer Crush Kick-Off

By Nyesha Stone

In 2006, shortly before Timonthy Hoehnke’s senior year in high school, he was diagnosed with leukemia.

His body struggled due to the high doses of steroids and chemo, and in 2008 and 2009, Hoehnke underwent hip replacement surgery.

Then in 2013, he discovered he had two tumors.

For him, it was an “endless rollercoaster” that he refused to let take him down. Despite everything, Hoehnke graduated high school in 2007 and eventually graduated college in 2018.

“I was stubborn, I really wanted to graduate” said Hoehnke.

After graduating last year, another tumor was found inside of Hoehnke and he was diagnosed with a terminal disease. But, after so many years of already fighting cancer, Hoenhnke decided to fully take control of his life.

“I was ready for the battle,” he said. “Cancer is living with me [so] I flipped the script.”

Through research, caring people and resources, individuals like Hoehnke can live to fight another day.

The Medical College of Wisconsin partnered with Froedtert Hospital to host their second annual Cancer Crush Kick-off to get people ready for their run or walk to raise funds to advance lifesaving cancer research at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, according to a press release.

Byron Johnson, a leader in clinical research on how to harness the immune system to fight cancer at MCW, is also a cancer survivor. He said events like these help individuals – such as himself – to survive.

According to Johnson, getting through treatment is only the first step, the next is focusing on how to live life after treatment.

Johnson added that research is a major component to curing cancer and helping individuals live a life after cancer.

“I hope to help others crush their cancer,” said Johnson.

The actual Cancer Crush run/walk will be held on July 28 at 8701 Watertown Plank Rd. For more information, visit https://fundraise.mcw.edu/event/cancer-crush-2019/e229148.