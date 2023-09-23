The College Football Season is Underway

By Charles Collier

The Wisconsin Badgers are 2-1. The Badgers single loss came against Washington State. The Badgers’ Big-Ten opener is Friday 9/22/23 against Purdue.

Kirby Smart’s Georgia team is ranked # 1 in the country. Michigan, Texas, Florida State, and USC round-out the top five. USC is led by last year’s Heisman trophy winner Caleb Williams.

Nick Saban’s Alabama team is ranked #13 and is out of the top 10 for the first time in 8 years. Nick Saban is considered the best college football coach in the country. This year he has an unlikely challenger in Deion “Prime-Time” Sanders. Colorado is 3-0 and Prime has his Colorado Buffalos ranked # 19 in the country. College fans are paying attention, last week against Colorado State was the most viewed game in college football history.

To understand Deion the coach you must understand Deion the player. Deion Sanders was one of the best college football players in NCAA history. He finished his illustrious college career with 14 interceptions returning them for 287 yards and 3 touchdowns as well as 126 punt returns for 1,429 yards and three scores. Sanders won the Jim Thorpe Award as a senior. In 1989 the Atlanta Falcons drafted him with the fifth overall pick. He played cornerback and wide receiver, he also made appearances as a return specialist. Prime was known for his speed, quickness, and ability to cover the opposing teams’ best wide receiver. They say water covers 71 % of the Earth’s surface and Prime Time covers the other 29%.

Dieon Sanders, an eight-time Pro-Bowler played 14 NFL seasons for the Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Redskins and Baltimore Raven. The two-time Super Bowl winner was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and College Football Hall of Fame in 2011. Sanders was a stand-out professional baseball player as well. On October 11, 1992, Sanders played in a Falcon’s game and then flew to Pittsburg, to play in the Braves’ League Championship Series game and became the first athlete to play in two professional leagues on the same day.

Prime coached Jackson State University for three seasons and compiled a 27-6. Sanders left Jackson State University under heavy criticism. I opine, Sanders has the right to leave for a better opportunity. Prime is a great coach and will have the Colorado Buffalos playing at a high level.