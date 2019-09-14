The Madison Times

The Paper That's More Than Black and White

TALGO Needs to Hire 60 Plus Works for New Contract

By Nyesha Stone

CEO Antonio Perez, Mayor Tom Barrett and Ald. Khalif Rainey announce new jobs in Milwaukee at press conference. (Picture by Nyesha Stone)

TALGO—a Spanish manufacturer of intercity, standard, and high-speed passenger trains, announced that it won a contract to service 121 rail cars for the Southern California Regional Rail Authority (SCRRA). Currently, TALGO has 27 employees in Milwaukee, but with the new contract, 90 people are needed.

Depending on an individual’s skills, the pay ranges from $19 an hour to $30 an hour, with the contract lasting until 2023.

Workers are needed now and can apply online at www.talgoamerica.com.

A decade ago, Mayor Tom Barrett had the city purchase the land for $40 million where the Century City Business Park now resides, near 31st and Capitol Drive. TALGO was one of the first businesses to move its business into the park.

Barrett said he’s happy with the progression of the city’s relationship with TALGO, and expects this contract to bring the Milwaukee the jobs it so desperately needs.

“Obviously, we love doing business with them,” Barrett said about TALGO during a press conference.

The mayor was accompanied by Ald. Khalif Rainey and TALGO President and CEO, Antonio Perez.

TALGO is currently on A.O. Smith’s old grounds and is about 130,000 sq. ft., but with the contract, it plans on increasing its square footage.

Perez said Milwaukee has always kept its promises, which is why he’s happy to be back in Milwaukee with new work.

All of the contract’s work will be done at Milwaukee’s site located at 3533 N 27th Street. To apply, visit www.talgoamerica.com.

Editorials

Karma Chavez
Amanda Zhang
Julianne Malveaux
Benjamin Chavis
George Curry

Journalists

Jacklin Bolduan
Brianna Rae
Aarushi Agni
Rob Franklin
Claire Miller

Topics

Brown Girl Green $
Young Gifted & Black
Universally Speaking
Ask Progress
Civil Rights

Topics

Police Shooting
Police Brutality
Black Lives Matter
NAACP
Racism

Politicians

Barack Obama
Hillary Clinton
Gwen Moore
Paul Soglin
Scott Walker

Contact Us

The Madison Times
313 West Beltline Hwy
Suite 132
Madison, WI 53713
608-270-9470