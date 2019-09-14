TALGO Needs to Hire 60 Plus Works for New Contract

By Nyesha Stone

TALGO—a Spanish manufacturer of intercity, standard, and high-speed passenger trains, announced that it won a contract to service 121 rail cars for the Southern California Regional Rail Authority (SCRRA). Currently, TALGO has 27 employees in Milwaukee, but with the new contract, 90 people are needed.

Depending on an individual’s skills, the pay ranges from $19 an hour to $30 an hour, with the contract lasting until 2023.

Workers are needed now and can apply online at www.talgoamerica.com.

A decade ago, Mayor Tom Barrett had the city purchase the land for $40 million where the Century City Business Park now resides, near 31st and Capitol Drive. TALGO was one of the first businesses to move its business into the park.

Barrett said he’s happy with the progression of the city’s relationship with TALGO, and expects this contract to bring the Milwaukee the jobs it so desperately needs.

“Obviously, we love doing business with them,” Barrett said about TALGO during a press conference.

The mayor was accompanied by Ald. Khalif Rainey and TALGO President and CEO, Antonio Perez.

TALGO is currently on A.O. Smith’s old grounds and is about 130,000 sq. ft., but with the contract, it plans on increasing its square footage.

Perez said Milwaukee has always kept its promises, which is why he’s happy to be back in Milwaukee with new work.

All of the contract’s work will be done at Milwaukee’s site located at 3533 N 27th Street. To apply, visit www.talgoamerica.com.