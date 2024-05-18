Summer Madness: Tips for Students to Navigate the Summer

Kweku’s Korner

By Dr. Edgar X. Jordan II

“Drums, please! Summer, summer, summertime…” performed by the Fresh Prince has become an enduring anthem in the African American community. It heralds the beginning of summer and arouses fond sentiments. It highlights summer’s hectic yet festive experience with family, friends, and community.

The song continues with, “…schools out and its sort of a buzz, back then I really didn’t know what it was…the way that people respond to Summer Madness.” Summer’s hectic and positive vibe is thoughtfully encapsulated as “Summer Madness.” However, as summer arrives and temperature increases, there is another side to “Summer Madness” with which our community is far too familiar.

Nationally, the summer months are marked by an increase in both violent and non-violent crimes. Stacy Cox, reporter, cites a 2019, USC study which found that violent crimes increase by 5.7% on days where the temperature exceeds 85 degrees. Several postulates have been offered to explain this phenomenon. First, as the warm weather increases, so does irritability. An incident that could normally be resolved with “sorry, my bad” has the potential to be explosive. Second, as people gather outdoors, they let their guards down, which increases the likelihood of them being victimized. Third, people often attempt to beat the heat with alcohol. During the summer months alcohol consumption increases dramatically, and according to the Alcohol Rehabilitation Guide, 37% of rapes and sexual assaults involve alcohol use by the offender. The guide suggests that alcohol may intensify aggressive behavior. Lastly, because schools are closed for the summer, youth have more time on their hands, which places them at greater vulnerability. Regardless of the causes for the increase, there are ways to protect ourselves against “Summer Madness.” Regarding our children, here is something to consider.

Deal with it! Children are frequently thought of as being resilient. Perhaps, because of this sentiment, coupled with African American leeriness of the medical profession, and the stigma associated with mental health, caregivers rationalize not pursing services. The Center for Disease Control indicated that 1 in 6 adults have experienced 4 or more adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) such as parental divorce, physical/sexual abuse, and or physical/emotional neglect.

Keep in mind, children are like “wet cement.” Whatever falls of them leaves an impression! It is these impressions that must be dealt with. The absences of observable social, emotional, and behavioral changes fuel the perception of resilience and therefore, no need for seeking counseling. Could it be that caregivers are unaware of the subtle manifestation of trauma? This is particularly important because children often act out their trauma experience through play. So, this play may go unnoticed. Additionally, trauma experiences have the potential to resurface at defining periods in a person’s life. For instance, during adolescence, a person’s early childhood sexual trauma may resurface when they begin dating. It is imperative that we deal with mental health concerns. Subtle changes in behaviors can be a red flag and not just the typical adolescent rebellion that can be ignored.