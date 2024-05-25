Summer Election Madness: July Special Election Update

By LaKeshia N. Myers

Extra! Extra! Read all about it: Governor Tony Evers recently announced a special election for State Senate District 4. District 4 encompasses the city of Milwaukee (roughly capitol Drive, north to the county line), Glendale, Shorewood, a portion of Brown Deer as well as a portion of Wauwatosa. For the past twenty years, the district was represented by former Senator Lena C. Taylor. This is the first time the seat has been vacant since 2003.

It has been my pleasure to serve as a State Representative for the past six years. I worked closely with Senator Taylor and greatly appreciate her mentorship. It is because of the work we were able to do together on agriculture, criminal justice reform, voting rights, healthcare and education that I am vying to succeed her in the state senate. Becoming a senator would allow me the opportunity to continue creating access and opportunity for residents.

Whether educational programming and opportunities for students, the ability to host more interns, or additional staff to serve the district, my goal, if elected senator, is to ensure you have a voice, access, and advocacy. As a legislator, I have never compromised my principles. Even when the decisions have been tough and/or unpopular, I have always sought to be just and equitable.

In Executive Order #225, Gov. Evers ordered the special election for the 4th Senate District to be held on July 30, 2024. If a primary is necessary, it will be held on July 2, 2024. Because of the odd-timing of this election and its proximity to the July 4th holiday, I would advise voters to ensure they are registered and apply for an absentee ballot, so their votes will be cast and they can celebrate the holiday without worry. To check your voter registration status, please visit www.myvote.wi.gov.

While my legislative record and experience show my diversity and expertise across many subject areas. I understand the people of District 4 have many choices with regard to candidates. I encourage everyone who might wish to find out more about my campaign and ideas to visit www.myersforsenate.com. If you wish to meet me and talk in person, you are cordially invited to attend my birthday celebration on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at Pepper Pot Jamaican Restaurant 2215 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, at 6:00P.M. I look forward to earning your vote.