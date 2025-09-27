Show Them: The High-Stakes Standoff Over America’s Budget

Say Something Real

By Michelle Bryant

When it comes to the latest budget battle between Democrats and Republicans, the old adage rings true: “I can show you better than I can tell you.” The current standoff is more than just a war of words—it’s a vivid display of political priorities, power struggles, and the lives that hang in the balance. And do you know what? I am here for it!

As another government shutdown looms, the halls of Congress have once again allowed their dysfunction to threaten the American people. Democrats and Republicans have drawn their battle lines. On one side, Republicans, emboldened by the Trump administration, are pushing a budget that seeks to aggressively cut government programs, such as Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), eliminating tax credits for the Affordable Care Act, time-limits for housing assistance, eliminating school meals for some students, targeting the program to help low income families with heating and cooling costs, and more. Democrats, who oppose these cuts, are seeking room to negotiate. They are not being afforded much leeway, though.

Both striking and troubling is the refusal of the Trump administration to meet with Democratic leaders. President Trump has made it clear: negotiation is only possible on his terms. His “my way or the highway” approach leaves little room for compromise, a crucial ingredient in any functioning democracy. Instead of hashing out differences across the table, he has chosen to bypass dialogue altogether, further polarizing an already divided Congress.

In refusing to engage, the Trump administration and Republican allies signal a fundamental disregard for the legislative process, where both sides are meant to be heard. This isn’t just a procedural issue; it’s a direct affront to the idea that government should serve all Americans, not just those who already enjoy privilege and power.

The consequences of this impasse are real. With an approaching deadline in just a few days, a government shutdown means furloughed workers, closed national parks, delayed services, and uncertainty for millions of Americans. However, Trump’s decision to up the ante by threatening mass, permanent job cuts for federal workers if Congress does not pass a budget and the government shuts down on October 1, 2025, is a new low. Growing increasingly weary of the bipartisan divide, I encourage the Democrats to dig in their heels, plant the American flag, and fight on this hill!

This charge does not come without risk. A political backlash is likely if the message is not handled well. Democrats frequently stumble in finding the best way to communicate bad GOP policies. We also know, it may not be the message, but the messenger, which makes it hard for voters to understand or accept what’s at stake. Yet, in this moment, Democrats should not flinch. The stakes are too high, the price too costly. They must confront this threat head-on and show Republicans that they will do everything possible to minimize the harm posed to Americans in this moment.