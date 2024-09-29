Revitalizing Manufacturing: An Opportunity for Milwaukee’s Future

Say Something Real

By Michelle Bryant

One of my favorite songs is Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come.” It seems like I, and most Black folks I know, have been singing and dreaming about change for a long time. With each new election, we cast a vote for justice, opportunity, and a fair shake. We’ve never sought a handout but looked for a hand-up to attain homeownership, livable wages, and safe communities. But understand this, we are not just dreamers, we are also doers!

During the early 20th century, roughly between 1916 – 1970, millions of Black Americans left the rural South in search of better jobs, and opportunities, and to escape the oppressive conditions of Jim Crow laws. Many of these travelers set their sights on Milwaukee, which was known for its booming manufacturing sector. In its heyday, both the city and state were unrivaled in the number of companies that afforded this community access, family-supporting wages, and a middle-class lifestyle. However, like most things…. change came.

Economic shifts, globalization, automation, and technological advances all took their toll on the industry. And you know how the saying goes when manufacturing catches a cold, the Black community catches COVID-19. Okay, I concede that I’m mixing metaphors and sayings, but you get my point. The cascading effects, of lost manufacturing, on our local communities have included increased poverty rates, declining home values, and an erosion of community resources. Losing many of those jobs helped to fray the social fabric of our neighborhoods. The residents have been clear that change must come.

It is within this framework that, Vice President Kamala Harris recently announced an ambitious initiative aimed at rejuvenating the manufacturing sector across America. With an eye on states like Wisconsin, her plan is a bold move that could reshape our economic landscape. Manufacturing has been a cornerstone of Wisconsin’s economy, supporting over 460,000 jobs statewide. In Milwaukee alone, nearly 52,000 residents are employed in manufacturing—a sector that represents about 10% of our local workforce.

However, the Vice President’s announcement was not just about job creation, but also modernization and inclusivity. As we look toward the future, we cannot ignore the fact that the manufacturing jobs of tomorrow will demand a new set of skills. We must ensure that our workforce is prepared to meet these demands head-on. For Milwaukee’s Black community, Harris’ initiative offers tremendous hope.

We must prioritize equitable access to training and education. It’s not enough to simply create jobs; we need to create pathways to those jobs for everyone, particularly for those who have been marginalized. Embracing this initiative means investing in apprenticeships, vocational training, and partnerships with local educational institutions.

Moreover, this is also about sustainability and innovation. As we face the realities of climate change, we need a workforce that mirrors our need to be more socially and environmentally responsible. We have the chance to transform Milwaukee into a hub of innovation and opportunity. Change is coming…we need to be ready.