Kweku’s Korner

By Dr. Kweku Akyirefi Amoasi

If you never had the pleasure of listening to Dr. Joy De Gruy speak, you have not checked off every item on your educational bucket list. She wrote a book in 2005 that is still relevant today; in fact, her words are even more meaningful. The title Post Traumatic Slave Syndrome: America’s Legacy of Enduring Injury and Healing, is a play on the state of how many children of the diaspora feel to this day.

She uses the term “cognitive dissonance.” This was a term coined by Leon Festinger from the realm of Social Psychology. When I first learned this term in graduate school, it opened my eyes because it made me realize how many people stay living in the dark. Cognitive dissonance is the state of having inconsistent thoughts, beliefs, or attitudes, especially as relating to behavioral decisions and attitude change. For example, once we have an idea in our head that is planted and it is cemented and rooted, it becomes extremely difficult to change that idea or thought. Now, let us consider the early days of America, where only Land-owning White men were able to make the rules. That means no Black people, no women, no poor White men. Fast forward to today in a society where Black people are no longer legally recognized as chattel or 3/5ths of a man; where women are given equal rights (at least on paper); and a poor White man that was once a self-described Hillbilly can ascend to the second highest seat in the land. Yet, many still believe that if a White man of wealth and position is not in power, the leader is problematic.

In a political age where having diversity, equity, inclusion, belonging, and justice is now considered unacceptable and lowering of standards, we have to consider where this rhetoric comes from initially. Yes, the very beginning of this country. It is still difficult for an MVP Quarterback to be Quarterbacky enough for a person who never threw a pass in the NCAA, let alone the NFL. And why is it that our bi-racial President Barack Obama is only considered Black? Because in the hearts and minds of Americans, the hypodescent law is still in effect. That’s the one-drop rule for those pondering that law. One drop of Black blood automatically relegates you to the realm of Black.

Dr. DeGruy was warning people that the changes that had come at the blood and sacrifice of so many people could be revealed because the people didn’t really believe that all were equal, but through the disguise of political correctness, they were muzzled by the mouth and actions. People change for three reasons: Pain, Pressure, and Perspective. When the pain or pressure is removed, the real feelings emerge. When the perspective changes and a true paradigm shift has occurred, we move from dissonance to consonance. America never changed, the pain and pressure of being misogynistic, homophobic, and racist has changed. And that is why you see the false illusion that all, that every rich white man is a natural leader. Every time you think you are getting ahead, getting equal, you realize the gains were not permanent or sincere. How can you heal in the same place that made you ill? Just soldiers are triggered by firecrackers on the 4th of July and hide for cover because it evokes other memories. In the same way, the relatively conscious child of the diaspora is when they see sweet words and seemingly beautiful actions of the White delegation. Ice Cube reminded us that this is what they think about us. Public Enemy told us we can’t trust them. And Joy teaches you how to heal in this wilderness of North America while keeping your sanity.