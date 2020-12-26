Nourishing the Nervous System for The New Year

By Hayley Crandall

This year has been a doozy, to say the least, but writer, speaker and yoga instructor Paige Pichler is working to aid others in preparation for 2021 with her New Year’s Nervous System Reset event at Soul Collective MKE.

New Year’s Nervous System Reset aims to clear minds and better health through practices of breathing techniques, studying astrology and journaling.

“I’m really not trying to fix anything,” Pichler said. “I don’t want people to come in with the idea they’re going to fix themselves. It’s really about just like quieting the mind and feeling good and letting that kind of carry us forward.”

Part of the agenda includes studying astrology for the upcoming year and how that may affect future experiences. There is a portion aimed at reflective journaling. Breathing practices are also a central part of the experience which concludes with a relaxation period.

A big focus for Pichler is the wellbeing of the nervous system, which is tied to one’s health status. In general, many run-on burnt-out systems, Pichler explained, and taking time to nurture them can be beneficial.

“Your nervous system holds the keys to not only your physical health but your mental health,” Pichler said. “Because so many of us are running on fried nervous systems all the time, it’s really difficult for people to feel calm and feel relaxed. Especially after this year, it’s really just going to provide a grounding, nourishing session where it’s just quiet.”

Pichler hopes participants can walk away from this session with stronger tools to aid their system in times of stress and create a sense of grounding.

While the circumstances could’ve been more ideal, Pichler realized people are starting to find this work and its tools significant after this trying year.

“I’ve always believed that it’s really important, and now I think that everybody else is seeing that,” Pichler said. “It’s really cool, to be able to have the tools when people need it.”

An important yet simple tip Pichler gives is to work on breathing. She recommends closing eyes and breathing deeply through the nose when overwhelmed.

These breaths allow for deeper breathing which touch parasympathetic nervous system receptors, Pichler explained, and closing your eyes in the process makes your body feel safe. These techniques combined allow for the system to retune.

“Deep belly breathing and closing your eyes is something I talk about in nearly all of my sessions just because I find that so many people don’t know this and it’s such a simple, free tool that could really help so many people,” Pichler said. “Probably the best nervous system reset that I know.”

Having had to go on her own journey to learn about these practices and techniques, Pichler likes that she can relay these tips and inform others.

“I found all this stuff out the hard way,” Pichler said. “So, I really want more people to know not the hard way.”

New Year’s Nervous System Reset is being held Thursday, Dec. 31. from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Soul Collective MKE, 900 S 5th St. Tickets are $25. More information can be found at https://soulcollectivemke.com/events.

COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced and include distancing protcols of at least six feet and mandatory mask wearing upon arrival.

A mat and journal should be brought along with any other comfort items such as blankets. Pichler encourages everyone to bring whatever makes them feel comfortable.