Kweku’s Korner

By Dr. Kweku Akyirefi Amoasi

“Music expresses that which cannot be said and on which it is impossible to be silent.” – Victor Hugo

It can be the beat. It can be the first few words of a song that transports you to a special place. When you hear “I was born by the river….” Or “Mercy, mercy, me” or “Lift Every Voice and Sing” or “In my mind.” These words put us in a mood and transport us to a different place. The power of music is so awesome that it transcends cultures and bridges gaps that society creates. Music can comfort and inspire. It literally can save and transform lives. As we approach the new year of 2025, I would like to submit the lyrics of Johnny Nash for your guiding North Star as you enter 2025.

I can see clearly now the rain is gone.

I can see all the obstacles in my way.

Gone are the dark clouds that had me blind.

Without knowing the songwriter, I can ascertain several things from the first three lines of this song. The first word “I” means there has been a deep level of self-introspection. In this, an honest assessment of the situation is made. It has been a rainy day with obstacles. This means times have been rough and tough. But instead of staying in a pity party about the negative things that had occurred, because his head was focused and eyes remained on the prize, he also realized the dark cloud that had him blind was gone. To me, this means that the problems were still there; but his resolve to not be caught in a state of learned helplessness that previously cognitively paralyzed his ability to create solutions was no longer one of the hindrances that he faced.

It’s gonna be a bright

Bright sunshiny day

It’s gonna be a bright

Bright sunshiny day

In the next part of the chorus we hear the songwriter state, It’s gonna. This sentence is not in the past or present tense. It is the future. He doesn’t deny that it is not cloudy or rainy, but he pronounces what will be and what is not presently. Then he says it’s gonna be a bright sunshiny day. It’s not just a bright day. Not just a day with sunshine. The sunshiny tells us it is an abnormally beautiful sunshine that will overwhelm us with the unique brilliance of the sun on a cloudless day. But would I love is he doubles down and says it twice. The power of repetition is a powerful proclamation as it subconsciously moves it from the realm of a hope or wish to something that is inevitable to happen.

Beloved as we approach a new year, let us know clouds and obstacles will come, but the way we will see it through it removes the dark clouds of doubt that we can determine the weather. It will be our effort that turn those dark days into something so bright and sunshiny! May this new year, be your best year, family!