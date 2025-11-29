New Nonprofit Wants to Connect Black and Brown People to Nature

Click to print (Opens in new window)

By PrincessSafiya Byers

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org.

Tim Scott was shocked when he was laid off in May as the executive director of Nearby Nature, an organization that works to reconnect Black people to nature by offering nature education classes and introducing residents to new outdoor experiences.

Instead of letting the sudden change deter him, he doubled down on his commitment to help Milwaukee residents experience the outdoors.

Scott is opening Urban Nature Connection, a community-based nonprofit dedicated to reconnecting Black and Brown communities with nature.

The organization’s mission is to promote the physical, spiritual and mental health of outdoor activities such as birding, gardening, biking, hiking and fishing.

Finding a new purpose

According to Scott’s wife, Theresa Scott, he has always been an outdoorsman.

“He has always enjoyed walking or spending time in the park or outdoors,” Theresa Scott said.

Tim Scott spent most of his career in construction work.

He’s also done some coaching and marriage counseling but said he found a new purpose when he took the role at Nearby Nature.

“This is my passion, this is my healer, I owe nature my life to tell you the truth,” Scott said.

His wife agrees.

“I think this is a great second career for him,” she said. “It’s better for his mind and his body.”

Scott said he now knows the importance of pushing nature as a healing mechanism, especially for those who don’t have access to mental health services.

“We all experience trauma in different ways,” Scott said. “But we don’t all have access to the same mental health services. Being out in nature really saved me when I was experiencing my own crisis.”

By connecting people with nature, Scott hopes to help others find their own healing.

Programs

In addition to outdoor activities, the organization will focus on indoor gardening, programming and advocacy of green space.

Over the next few months, the focus will be on getting people outside even during the colder months.

“A lot of our work will be advocacy,” he said. “So, we will center advocacy through every season.”

Scott says he plans to partner with other agencies to host wellness events, community discussions and group walks.

To keep up with Urban Nature Connection, you can follow its Facebook page here.

“What he wants to do here is truly a movement,” Theresa Scott said.

Jonathan Aguilar is a visual journalist at Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service who is supported through a partnership between CatchLight Local and Report for America.