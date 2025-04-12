NAACP ACT-SO: A Legacy of Excellence

By LaKeshia N. Myers

For nearly five decades, the NAACP’s Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics (ACT-SO) has served as a beacon of excellence for African American high school students across the nation. This “Olympics of the Mind” continues to nurture the next generation of Black excellence, providing a platform for young scholars, artists, and innovators to showcase their talents and compete for recognition and educational opportunities.

Founded in 1978 by renowned author and journalist Vernon Jarrett, ACT-SO was born from a vision to celebrate and promote the academic and artistic achievements of African American youth with the same enthusiasm typically reserved for athletic prowess. Jarrett recognized that while Black athletes received substantial recognition, young Black scholars and artists often went unheralded. ACT-SO was created to correct this imbalance, offering competitions in 32 categories spanning sciences, humanities, performing arts, visual arts, and business.

The program’s impact is evident in its distinguished alumni, many of whom have gone on to become household names and leaders in their respective fields. Academy Award-winning actress Jada Pinkett Smith, acclaimed filmmaker John Singleton, and renowned actor Anthony Anderson all participated in ACT-SO competitions during their formative years. Other notable alumni include actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish, bestselling author Tayari Jones, and numerous scientists, physicians, and business leaders who credit ACT-SO with helping shape their career trajectories.

Milwaukee has a proud tradition of ACT-SO excellence, with many local students advancing to national competitions and bringing home medals over the years. I, too am an ACT-SO alumnus, having competed at the national competition in 2002. My ACT-SO experience is what prompted me to serve as ACT-SO chairperson and revive our branch’s program in 2023. This legacy continues as Milwaukee NAACP prepares to host its local ACT-SO competition on April 27, 2025, at Union Hill Baptist Church. Students will compete in various categories, showcasing their talents before a panel of professionals who serve as judges and mentors.

Gold medal winners from Milwaukee’s competition will advance to the national ACT-SO competition, held this year in Charlotte, North Carolina, in July 2025. There, they’ll join hundreds of fellow medalists from across the country in a celebration of Black excellence and achievement. National winners receive more than just recognition—they earn scholarships, opportunities for master classes with industry professionals, and valuable networking connections with other talented youth and established leaders.

For many participants, ACT-SO represents a turning point—a moment when they first recognize the scope of their abilities and the breadth of possibilities before them. The program’s emphasis on academic and artistic achievement has proven particularly important in communities where educational resources may be limited, providing essential scaffolding for young people with exceptional potential.

As we approach this year’s competition, the Milwaukee NAACP encourages community members to support these young competitors through attendance, mentorship, and financial contributions. Local businesses and community organizations can sponsor specific events or contribute to scholarship funds.

For information about competing in the Milwaukee ACT-SO competition or supporting the program, contact the Milwaukee NAACP branch at (414) 562-1000 or contact the ACT-SO committee at ACTSO@naacpmke.org