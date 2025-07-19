Mr. Smith Goes to Washington

Kweku’s Korner

By Ra Kweku Akyirefi Melchizedek Amoasi

We know the President is a puppet ruled by invisible and shadow hands that move the strings behind the eyes of the trusting public. Is that to say those in power do not yield a certain level of power that must be respected? Absolutely not! However, this is what makes this the scariest of scenarios. Mr. Smith only went to Washington for a brief time to pay his civic duty, not to become a career politician.

DELUSIONAL

The adage states that “most go into politics to do good but stay to do well.” They say that all politics are local, and those who hold local seats are closer to their constituents and can help create significant change. Sadly, those who come to change and fight the system slowly evolve into the photo-op professional campaigner career politician. This is the person who stands on a strong historical record, but with fewer current accolades. These individuals are the ones who are beaten down by the system because they have learned how corrupt and unchangeable the system is, yet they make the conscious decision to “join ‘em” because they have become intoxicated with the power and notoriety with the opportunity to be adjacent to bigger nouns (people, places, and things).

EGO-DRIVEN

This is the person who needs to see their names in the spotlight and has a pseudo-hero complex with the need to be worshipped. This is a person who may be successful at the job, but it is not for the people; it is because they know this is the ugly part of the job that must be completed to stay eligible for the position. The main goal is always to be seen on television and heard on the radio. A touch of narcissism has followed them throughout their entire life. This person may be charming, intelligent, and a hard worker, but their motives are more hedonistic than altruistic. They fool you by denying the title of “Next,” “Savior,” or “Messiah” while allowing others to promote that rhetoric.

DEVIL

This is the anti-Christ manifest. This is the person who is the proverbial fox in sheep’s clothing. They only want the seat to see how they can improve their way of life. Now, they are great liars… I mean great campaigners. They can say the right thing. They will have people in their camp to do the dirty work while they reap all the rewards and spoils. This type of devil is elected because they are observant and learn how to prey on people’s fears and greed.

FANTASY OVER REALITY

Anyone who gets paid and says they are a servant for the people is telling a half-truth. Once you receive a salary, you move from a shepherd to a hireling. And we know the hireling will abandon the sheep when their own back is against the wall. Most of the real heroes in the community do not get paid for what they do and rarely have the money and true political power to be at the table where the script is delivered. So, are all politicians bad? No, the real ones leave and go back to the public sector because they understand they are being eaten, whether they have a seat at the table or not.

Why do we buy into the concept of a democracy in America? Voting can make some changes but recognize that nothing changes without bloodshed or severe financial consequences. There is a mental health crisis because we are amid an existential crisis, we continue to believe the lies because the illusion of choice and freedom is more mentally accommodating to people who think they are “free.”

We will conclude with these three points:

1. Smith was never supposed to live in Washington.

2. We elect and re-elect individuals who are delusional, ego-driven, and devilish.

3. We shout vote over revolution because the illusion of a democracy is better than the reality that we are under an oligarchy