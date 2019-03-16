Milwaukee to Host 2020 Democratic National Convention

By Ana Martinez-Ortiz

Earlier this week, Milwaukee received some exciting news. The Democratic National Convention announced that Milwaukee would host the 2020 convention.

The DNC will take place July 13–16 in 2020. It is the first time since 1916 that the DNC has chosen to host in the Midwest. Furthermore, it is the first time the DNC has chosen to host outside of Chicago.

During the bid process, Milwaukee competed against Houston and Miami.

According to the DNC, Wisconsin was chosen in part due to the Democratic victory it saw last November. For the first time in many years, Wisconsin elected a Democratic Governor in the form of Tony Evers. Along with Evers came Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Attorney General Josh Kaul.

Wisconsin is historically known as a swing state, but the DNC said the “announcement signals that the party is doubling down on its winning strategy in this critical battleground state.”

According to the press release, DNC Chair Tom Perez, said Milwaukee was chosen because it is a city full of hard-working people, much like the Democratic Party.

“If we’re going to take back the White House, restore the guard rails of our democracy, and make government work for American families, we need to earn it,” Perez said.

He added that in order to do that, Democrats need to fight alongside the laborers who keep this country moving. Together, he said, they can build a brighter future and empower diversity.

Mayor Tom Barrett, who was on the Milwaukee bid committee, expressed his excitement over the DNC’s choice.

“This is a great day for the city of Milwaukee and for the state of Wisconsin,” said Barrett. “Milwaukee is a first-class city, and we are ready to showcase Milwaukee on one of the largest stages in the world.”

During a press conference held at the Fiserv Forum, Barrett said that Milwaukee is proud to have been selected to host the DNC. There’s a lot of competition when it comes to hosting an event like this, Barrett said. All of America is welcome to the “fresh coast,” he said.

Milwaukee is a microcosm of the nation in many ways, Barrett said, which makes it an appropriate place to host such a convention. It was once the blue-collar capitol of the nation, and it strives to be a city where people can work and thrive again.

Barnes, who is a Milwaukee resident, said Milwaukee’s blue-collar community helped him get to where he is today. Milwaukee is a story of resilience, it is a story of hope and a story of opportunity, he said.

“In 2018, we had a really exciting year and we plan to carry that momentum into 2020 and beyond,” Barnes said.

In order to host this convention, a lot of people are going to be put to work and it’s not going to be easy, he said, but Milwaukee will pull it off.

Evers said the DNC will allow Milwaukee to showcase the fact that it is a place for diversity and inclusivity for young people. Milwaukee may struggle a lot, but it solves a lot, he said.

“Having the convention here in Milwaukee and in the state of Wisconsin will bring people to understand not only how great this state is, but will bring us a win in the 2020 presidential election.” Evers said.

To sign up for updates regarding the DNC, visit my.democrats.org.